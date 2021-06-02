Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2021 Mobile app, call cen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mobile app, call centre for distribution of Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic drug for COVID

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 2, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Officials urge the public not to rush to Krishnapatnam, but to order it online. Preparations are likely to commence next Monday. Covid mixture will be made first and preventive concoction later. — Representational image
Nellore: As the state government has given its nod for the distribution of the
popular concoction of Bonigi Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam, officials are bracing to manage a huge rush of Covid patients or their attendants to the village.

District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, SP Bhaskar Bhushan and ruling party legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday held talks with Anandaiah on the modalities to be followed to prevent the crowds from turning into super spreaders, duly following a High Court order.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said they have been planning to decentralise the distribution.

The Collector said they would develop a mobile app besides setting up a call
center for the benefit of people to book herbal medicine online.

He appealed to the people from other parts of the state as well as other parts of the country not to come to Krishnapatnam for the medicine and assured to supply the preparation to the needy.

Hinting that the preparation would be ready by next Monday, Govardhan Reddy
said priority would be given to treating infected patients, and preventive
medicine would be prepared later.  He said they would supply the mixture by
post and courier services for those booking it online.

 

Anandaiah said he was gearing up to start production in a couple of days and
priority would be given to the infected people belonging to Sarvepalli segment, followed by the people of the district. He said he plans to supply the preparation for 5,000 people in each district later.

When asked about financial implications since he is supplying the medicine free of cost, he said many people are ready to sponsor it.

Pointing to the advice of Govardhan Reddy, he said the legislators concerned and philanthropists would bear the cost of raw material to distribute the medicine in their respective areas.

 

He said he would take the cooperation of the government whenever necessary.
To a query, he said the TTD offered to supply raw material i.e., herbs.  On the production in different locations, he said it is a sentiment to produce the medicine only at Krishnapatnam but he would look at other options if necessary. “We have some power supply problems in the village and Collector assured us to solve it,” he said, hinting that he would start production from the coming Monday. 

Meanwhile, senior TD leaders found fault with the interference of ruling party leaders in the distribution of medicine.  “It should be distributed on the lines of fish medicine at Hyderabad and we will go to court if there is any political interference,” a senior TDP leader warned.

 

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


