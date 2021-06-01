Gated communities in outskirts of Hyderabad face scarcity of COVID vaccine

Many are keeping their social and economic background in mind before opting for the vaccine. — PTI

HYDERABAD: Only a few doses are being made available for Covid-19 vaccinations being carried out in gated communities of Kondapur, Gachibowli, Kompally, Yapral, Trimulgherry, Nacharam and other areas on outskirts of the city.

As a result, priority groups are being vaccinated first. For example, in Secunderabad, Trimulgherry and Kompally, senior citizens are being given preference. In gated communities of Nacharam, preference is being given to those who venture out, like shopkeepers, traders and company employees.

Mohammed Mustafa, a shopkeeper says, "We decided to vaccinate young people first, as they are the ones venturing out. Once the lockdown is lifted, there will be business commitments, which will force us to travel. We can get vaccinated at that time."

A lot of members, however, prefer getting vaccinated at local public health centres, as they feel those are safe with regard to the quality of vaccination. At other places, they may get duped with something else being given in the name of vaccination.

C. Shanker of Neredmet says, "For vaccination, we want to visit only government centres as they are safe. If government sets up camps in residential societies, a lot more people can get vaccinated at the earliest."

Meanwhile, societies have formulated guidelines for implementing the vaccination process. They are focusing on the most vulnerable groups like senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions.

Dr Harish Rao, senior general physician, says, "There are people coming up with lots of requests. Many are keeping their social and economic background in mind before opting for the vaccine. There are also Covid-19-recovered patients, who will have to wait for three months before they can take the vaccine."