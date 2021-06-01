Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2021 Distribution of AP&# ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Distribution of AP's Ayurvedic COVID drug to be decentralised

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 1, 2021, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2021, 9:17 am IST
During a visit to Krishnapatnam, MLA Govardhan Reddy greeted Anandaiah for succeeding in securing government nod for his medicine
Even as the state government gave its nod for distribution of Anandaiah’s herbal concoction, except eye drops, as many as 160 Covid patients who consumed the herbal medicine a few days back, are undergoing treatment at the GGH in Nellore. (Representational image)
NELLORE: Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for granting permission to distribute B. Anandaiah’s herbal concoction, Sarvepalli legislator K. Govardhan Reddy said that they are planning to decentralise the distribution to avoid crowding at Krishnapatnam.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said that it will take three to four days for Anandaiah to procure the ingredients and prepare the medicine. He hinted that people interested in the medicine may provide the herbs and other ingredients to enable Anandaiah to concentrate on the production.

 

During a visit to Krishnapatnam on Monday, Govardhan Reddy greeted Anandaiah for succeeding in his mission to secure government nod for his medicine. He said the state government considered the issue as a priority after noticing unprecedented support for the concoction from all sections of people. He said they ignored the negative comments on the issue and waited for the final decision of the government.

He appreciated Jagan Mohan Reddy for respecting the sentiments of people and allowing preparation for public distribution which made him the people’s leader.

 

Meanwhile, TD senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy thanked the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) for approving the medical preparations categorized as P, L, and F for distribution.

He suggested issuing time-slot tokens in Nellore to avoid the huge rush and distribution-related problems at Krishnapatnam.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr J. Prbhakar disclosed this while interacting with media persons over the death of retired Headmaster B. Kotaiah at the GGH on Monday. Kotaiah had also used the eye drops produced by Anandaiah 10 days back. He said that eight out of 160 patients are in ICU and a majority of them are on oxygen.

Referring to their practice in GGH to record the previous history of the patients coming to the hospital, he said that they came to know about consumption of Krishnapatnam medicine while eliciting information before admitting the patients.

 

Tags: anandaiah nellore, covid concoction anandaiah nellore, andhra pradesh government nod for anandaiah concoction, decentralisation of anandaiah concoction, td leader somireddy chandramohan reddy, 160 people anandaiah potion joined hospital, central council for research in ayurvedic sciences (ccras), krishnapatnam anadaiah medicine covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


