Class 12 students welcome Centre’s move to cancel exams

HYDERABAD: The decision to cancel Class 12 exams on Tuesday came as a big respite for students across the country. Even though the criteria for assessment are not finalised yet, students are happy that the exams have been cancelled after a massive outcry over the issue in the past few weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the decision to

cancel the exams was taken in the interest of students, owing to the health

and safety hazards due to the pandemic surge in the country.

"It is a surprise move from the government, in all honesty. Even though

there was demand being raised from students across the country to cancel

these exams, we did not expect that this would really happen. We are all

happy and relieved," said Pravallika, a Commerce stream student in a private

school in the city.

Another student, Kritika said even though she had decided to take the year

off before joining college next term, the decision had warded off the danger

of being exposed to the deadly virus. "If the exams were held, it would not

have been an ideal situation, considering the loss of lives probably every

family across the country has witnessed in the past few months. To have us

write the exams, and for the teachers to correct the papers would have been

a difficult task," she said.

On whether the decision will impact studies further, educationist and

principal, Meridian School, Hyderabad, Dr Usha Reddy said, "It is unlikely

that this will impact studies, but concerns have to be raised on how the

evaluation will take place, because online examinations throughout the year

have given a leeway to students taking them. Students may score good numbers now, but those who have used wrong ways to write exams throughout the year could face problems going forward. Academic honesty and validation of results should be put under scrutiny".

The TS Board of Intermediate Education (TSCHE) has not decided on how they will proceed on the postponed intermediate exams. An official in the

education department on Tuesday told this correspondent that they would

assess all options and present them to the government for a final decision.

Admissions to higher education institutes could also be impacted on the

basis of what the state government decides. Prof. Papi Reddy, Chairman,

TSCHE, said in case the state decides to cancel the exams, they will opt for

entrance tests for admission to colleges this term.

The CBSE also released a statement late Tuesday night that they will release

objective criteria for assessment in a time-bound manner. Any student not

satisfied with the assessment, will have the option to appear in the

examinations when the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that schools have been asked to curate marks

obtained by students in the past three years, that is, in Class 9, 10 and

11, including the internal assessment for the past one year. However, an

official notification in the matter is awaited.