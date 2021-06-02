Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2021 Class 12 students we ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Class 12 students welcome Centre’s move to cancel exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jun 2, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2021, 12:55 am IST
PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the decision to cancel the exams was taken in the interest of students
The decision to cancel Class 12 exams on Tuesday came as a big respite for students across the country. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The decision to cancel Class 12 exams on Tuesday came as a big respite for students across the country. (Representational Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The decision to cancel Class 12 exams on Tuesday came as a big respite for students across the country. Even though the criteria for assessment are not finalised yet, students are happy that the exams have been cancelled after a massive outcry over the issue in the past few weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the decision to
cancel the exams was taken in the interest of students, owing to the health
and safety hazards due to the pandemic surge in the country.

 

"It is a surprise move from the government, in all honesty. Even though
there was demand being raised from students across the country to cancel
these exams, we did not expect that this would really happen. We are all
happy and relieved," said Pravallika, a Commerce stream student in a private
school in the city.

Another student, Kritika said even though she had decided to take the year
off before joining college next term, the decision had warded off the danger
of being exposed to the deadly virus. "If the exams were held, it would not
have been an ideal situation, considering the loss of lives probably every
family across the country has witnessed in the past few months. To have us
write the exams, and for the teachers to correct the papers would have been
a difficult task," she said.

 

On whether the decision will impact studies further, educationist and
principal, Meridian School, Hyderabad, Dr Usha Reddy said, "It is unlikely
that this will impact studies, but concerns have to be raised on how the
evaluation will take place, because online examinations throughout the year
have given a leeway to students taking them. Students may score good numbers now, but those who have used wrong ways to write exams throughout the year could face problems going forward. Academic honesty and validation of results should be put under scrutiny".

 

The TS Board of Intermediate Education (TSCHE) has not decided on how they will proceed on the postponed intermediate exams. An official in the
education department on Tuesday told this correspondent that they would
assess all options and present them to the government for a final decision.

Admissions to higher education institutes could also be impacted on the
basis of what the state government decides. Prof. Papi Reddy, Chairman,
TSCHE, said in case the state decides to cancel the exams, they will opt for
entrance tests for admission to colleges this term.

 

The CBSE also released a statement late Tuesday night that they will release
objective criteria for assessment in a time-bound manner. Any student not
satisfied with the assessment, will have the option to appear in the
examinations when the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that schools have been asked to curate marks
obtained by students in the past three years, that is, in Class 9, 10 and
11, including the internal assessment for the past one year. However, an
official notification in the matter is awaited.

Tags: class 12 exams cancelled, modi announces class 12 exams cancellation, ts board of intermediate education, modi announces cancellation of inter exams, inter exams cancelled
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


