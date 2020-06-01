69th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2020 Jubilant pharma resu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jubilant pharma resumes production after bitter episode of being Covid19 epi centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Jun 1, 2020, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2020, 8:27 pm IST
However, the exact cause of infection related of the Jubilant cluster has remained a mystery so far
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown
  Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown

Mysuru: Jubilant Generics pharmaceutical company of Nanjangud in Mysuru district, which became the epicentre for the largest Covid-19 cluster in Karnataka, contributing a whopping 74 of the 96 Covid cases in Mysuru, officially reopened on Monday.

The company began sanitising the premises on Thursday.

 

Mysuru deputy commissioner Abhiram G Shankar told Deccan Chronicle that the factory was permitted to reopen by the government after taking the opinion of ICMR.

After a tedious quarantine, over 1500 employees resumed work as per the government guidelines.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, 32 year old Nanjangud-based employee Raju (name changed) said, “There is no fear or anxiety to get back to work, for neither me  nor to those who were infected. Even our family members are fine.," he said.

Among the 96 Covid cases that erupted in Mysuru, 74 were from the Jubilant cluster including 15 in Mysuru and 59 in Nanjangud (34 in 14 villages in Nanjangud rural and 25 in Nanjangud town). It needed 28 places including 14 villages to be declared as containment zones in Nanjangud taluk alone.

Four cases are active in Mysuru including a person who returned from Ireland, three from Maharashtra. They are treated at designated hospital.

However, the exact cause of infection related of the Jubilant cluster has remained a mystery so far.

The first case in the cluster, Patient P52 had did not have a travel history nor had he met anyone who had travelled abroad. Samples of raw materials imported from China, by the company tested negative too, from the tests conducted by the National Institute of Virology. According to government sources, 9 out of 10 foreigners who had come to company in February who were contacted through Union Ministry of External Affairs, have been found to be negative for Covid 19 according to government sources.

Senior IAS officer Harsh Gupta, who was asked to investigate the case, states in his report that since it was almost one and a half months since the first case was reported, he couldn’t get certain antibody tests done to find the age of the infection and hence he couldn’t nail the first case of the cluster. There were four or five initial cases along with P52 to know the root cause of the infection. With the company being closed and the employees being quarantined, the time limit of one week given for investigation proved to be a constraint too.

Interestingly Harsh Gupta's services as special officer for Covid control operations of Mysuru district were withdrawn on 28 April.

In his report, Harish Gupta exposed several lapses related to surveillance, contact tracing and follow up of quarantine cases which led to a spike in corona positive cases in the cluster. Gupta quoted specific cases as examples. In the case of Patient 268, who was identified as a secondary contact of P52 (the first case who tested positive), he was advised home quarantine from 26 March.

But on 2 April after his division head (P86) at Jubilant was tested positive for Covid-19, P268 was identified as a primary contact of P86 and was moved to a quarantine facility under the Mysuru district administration.

There he was made to share a room with another person in the facility. P268's sample was taken for testing on 3 April, and the result received on 7 April was negative. But the patient who stayed with him in the same room tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. Yet P268 was discharged on April 10.

Further, after knowing that the person who had stayed with him in his room at the quarantine facility was found positive, P268  got himself tested on April 12 thought he did not have any symptoms. He tested positive on April 14.

In the case of P 387, a secondary contact of P52, before he tested positive for Covid 19, he was home quarantined. At home he did not have a toilet facility and used to go for open defecation and used the local tank water for washing. The surveillance team failed to take note of that.

In another case, Gupta pointed out that Patient 265 was home quarantined since 27 March, being a secondary contact of P 52. He was taken for testing on 12 April in a bus, putting other passengers to risk. And since P 265 tested positive for Covid 19 on 14 April, all his co passengers were identified as secondary contacts.

Also home-quarantined secondary contacts were found coming on their own mode of transport for Covid testing.

And Nanjangud area was a containment and no movement zone, and essentials should have been door delivered to those home quarantined since 2- 3 percent of home quarantined people have tested positive for Covid 19.

...
Tags: karnataka covid-19, mysuru covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

Vendors, not adhering to social distancing norms, sell vegetables at Sarwari Bazar, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kullu

Union cabinet clears 20k crore relief package for SMEs and street vendors

Representational image (PTI)

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (Twitter)

Lockdown tragedy: Siblings drown learning to swim in Bhavani in front of dad

While the Shramik trains for the migrants will continue to run the railways has appealed to the passengers with have pre-exisiting medical conditions like hypertension, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer and pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, to avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential.

After a long hiatus, South Western Railway resumes operations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi borders sealed for a week, says Kejriwal, announces relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

With 1,90,791 cases, India at 7th spot on coronavirus worst-hit list

India registers biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 1,90,535. (PTI Photo)

Stop harassing us or we won’t fly non-essential flights, Air India pilot union says

“We are operating flights under Vande Bharat Mission as “National Duty” and the treatment meted out to the operating crew is distasteful. We do not appreciate the treatment perpetrated to our crew and if history repeats itself, we will not be in a position to operate any flights other than the essential services,” the Indian Commercial Pilots Association warned in a letter to Air India Executive Director (Operations) R S Sandhu. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

PM Modi pitches for Made in India products in healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh SEC withdraws circular Ramesh Kumar issued reinstating himself

Ramesh Kumar says the Andhra Pradesh government had stated that he had not been removed from his post.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham