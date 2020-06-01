69th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2020 At last, Southwest m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

At last, Southwest monsoon hits Kerala

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
The four-month monsoon season from June to September accounts for 75 per cent of rainfall in the country
Southwest monsoon hits Kerala. (AFP Photo)
 Southwest monsoon hits Kerala. (AFP Photo)

The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

"The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

 

The four-month monsoon season from June to September accounts for 75 per cent of rainfall in the country.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather on May 30 had declared arrival of monsoon, but the IMD had differed, saying conditions were not ripe then for such an announcement.

...
Tags: southwest monsoon, kerala, rainfall season, india meteorological department, imd
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


