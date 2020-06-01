69th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2020 Andhra Pradesh SEC w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh SEC withdraws circular Ramesh Kumar issued reinstating himself

DECCAN CHRONICLE | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 1, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2020, 2:20 pm IST
Late Saturday night, the state election commission issued a circular withdrawing the previous day's circular that reinstated Ramesh Kumar
Ramesh Kumar says the Andhra Pradesh government had stated that he had not been removed from his post.
 Ramesh Kumar says the Andhra Pradesh government had stated that he had not been removed from his post.

Vijayawada: In a swift development, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) cancelled its circular reinstating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner (SEC) and the government appointed G Vani Mohan, commissioner of cooperation, as the new secretary to SEC.

The AP State Election Commission, after releasing the AP High Court verdict in the Ramesh Kumar case on May 29, had issued circular no. 317/SECA/2020 regarding resumption of charge by Ramesh Kumar as SEC. But late on Saturday night, APSEC issued another circular stating that circular no. 317/SECA/2020 had been withdrawn. This created confusion about whether Ramesh Kumar would be resuming charge as SEC.

 

According to reports, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued GO Rt No. 907 appointing Vani Mohan as secretary of the SEC.

On Sunday, Kumar responded to what the state government had said about his reporting to the office. Advocate-General S Sriram, responding to the High Court judgment on the State Election Commissioner, had said that Kumar had resorted to self-restoration as SEC though there was no such order in the court’s verdict. Kumar said that the state government was violating the High Court orders and it was clearly evident from the announcement made by the state government on Saturday.

Kumar said that the APSEC is an independent body and the steps taken by the state government would hamper its integrity. As the government did not implement the High Court order, he would approach the High Court again for justice, he said, and added that a contempt case would be filed for not implementing the court order.

Kumar claimed that the AP High Court on May 29 (Writ Petition No.8163 of 2020 at Para No. 307) had set aside Ordinance No. 5 dated 10.04.2020 as also the consequential GOs which notified the appointment of Justice (retd) V Kanagaraju as SEC. He said that the High Court in paragraph 308 of the judgment directed the state government to restore his position as SEC and allow him to continue in office until completion of tenure on March 31, 2021.

According to the judgment, he claimed, Justice Kanagaraju ceases to hold office as SEC. His appointment is therefore deemed to be void ab initio.

“Since, a Constitutional post cannot remain vacant and also that the AP Government contended and stated that I was not removed, but by virtue of the Ordinance I cease to continue as State Election Commissioner, as such, I was given to understand that my position becomes status quo ante and that I stand restored to the office of the State Election Commissioner. Accordingly, I issued a communication of assumption of charge, and the Secretary of AP State Election Commission issued the proceedings on 29.05.2020 notifying my restoration,” Kumar said.

The tone and tenor of the government’s press conference revealed its intention not to implement the directions of the High Court by citing reasons which are wholly untenable. It is highly regrettable that the AP government continues to show its utter disregard for the independence and integrity of the institution of the State Election Commission, he said.

He claimed that the stand taken by the state government is in clear violation of the directions and judgment of the AP High Court.

...
Tags: andhra state election commissioner n ramesh kumar, andhra pradesh state election commission, andhra pradesh government, andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

In a little over two months, non biodegradable waste has multiplied, with the civic corporation collecting over 1,000 metric tonnes daily.

Plastic trash piling up amid COVID, Telangana govt says use paper slips at ATM, shops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi pitches for Made in India products in healthcare

“We are operating flights under Vande Bharat Mission as “National Duty” and the treatment meted out to the operating crew is distasteful. We do not appreciate the treatment perpetrated to our crew and if history repeats itself, we will not be in a position to operate any flights other than the essential services,” the Indian Commercial Pilots Association warned in a letter to Air India Executive Director (Operations) R S Sandhu. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Stop harassing us or we won’t fly non-essential flights, Air India pilot union says

A message from the administration was sent to a section of employees, urging them to work from home as the ICMR headquarters is being sanitised, sources said.

Now COVID reaches ICMR, senior scientist tests positive, building being sanitised



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi pitches for Made in India products in healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Delhi borders sealed for a week, says Kejriwal, announces relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

With 1,90,791 cases, India at 7th spot on coronavirus worst-hit list

India registers biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 1,90,535. (PTI Photo)

Stop harassing us or we won’t fly non-essential flights, Air India pilot union says

“We are operating flights under Vande Bharat Mission as “National Duty” and the treatment meted out to the operating crew is distasteful. We do not appreciate the treatment perpetrated to our crew and if history repeats itself, we will not be in a position to operate any flights other than the essential services,” the Indian Commercial Pilots Association warned in a letter to Air India Executive Director (Operations) R S Sandhu. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Indian Army rejects viral video showing clashes between Indian, Chinese troops

Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham