Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2019 Weather alert: Delhi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Weather alert: Delhi braces for extreme heat wave; IMD issues red-code warning

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 9:30 am IST
According to IMD, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west and east UP, parts of Rajasthan and Vidarbha are covered by red warning.
The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days. (Representational Image)
 The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Heat wave conditions will continue in central and northwest central India, including parts of Rajasthan, IMD department said. It has also predicted that temperatures in some parts are expected to reach 50 degree Celsius.

A “red category” alert has been issued for the NCR and several states around it as the city recorded the hottest day of the season on Friday.

 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses a colour-coded scale — green, yellow, amber and red — to denote the severity of weather condition, with red being the most extreme.

According to IMD, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west and east Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan and Vidarbha are covered by the red warning.

The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days.

In extreme heat conditions, there is a very high likelihood of heat illness and heat stroke for people of all ages. Even for orange category warning, the advice is to limit exposure to such conditions.

“North-westerly winds are blowing which are dry and warm. There is no weather system that can bring rainfall except for a very feeble western disturbance which may lower temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in a couple of days but not in the plains. Heat waves will continue in the plains,” said M Mohapatra, IMD’s director general of meteorology.

“Even if the maximum temperature doesn’t rise further in these places, because the heat is persistent, we have to issue a red category warning,” he added.

...
Tags: red alert, imd, weather update
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Pakistan on Wednesday extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14. (Photo: File)

IAF lifts temporary airspace restrictions, imposed after Balakot

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the memorial. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Rajnath pays tribute to jawans before taking charge of Defence Minister

'There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise Mamata to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections,'West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee 'loses her mind' after LS polls defeat: Dilip Ghosh

The ADR said 51 (91 per cent) of the ministers are crorepatis. On an average, each minister has assets worth Rs 14.72 crore.(Photo: ANI)

In new Modi govt, 51 ministers crorepatis, 22 face criminal cases: ADR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In new Modi govt, 51 ministers crorepatis, 22 face criminal cases: ADR

The ADR said 51 (91 per cent) of the ministers are crorepatis. On an average, each minister has assets worth Rs 14.72 crore.(Photo: ANI)

Watch: Mumbai idli vendor using toilet water, FDA order enquiry; video goes viral

In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)

Congress Parliamentary Party to meet today, likely to elect leader

Nationwide demonstration were held urging Rahul Gandhi to rethink his decision to resign from the post of party president. (Photo: File)

Don’t worry about BJP's return to power: Owaisi to Muslims

Meanwhile, Owaisi on Friday evening played the part of traffic cop directing traffic at Fateh Darwaza old city. (Photo: ANI)

Nellore: Cops increase vigil on cricket betting rackets

They also seized multi-level communicator equipment box with around 20 betting mobile phones, laptops, LED TVs and other allied equipment. The sophisticated equipment is used to record betting from the first to last ball. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham