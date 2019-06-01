Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2019 Watch: Mumbai idli v ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Mumbai idli vendor using toilet water, FDA order enquiry; video goes viral

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 9:03 am IST
The 45-second long video, however, doesn't mention the time or date of the incident.
In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: A video of a Mumbai street food vendor was widely shared on social media, in which he was seen using tap water from Borivali Railway Station toilet to prepare food. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation.

In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. The 45-second long video, however, doesn't mention the time or date of the incident.

 

The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.

"The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others, who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected," said Shailesh Adhav of the FDA branch in Mumbai.

"When the person is caught, his license will be checked and if any sample is found, it will be seized and then necessary action will be taken," Adhav said.

He said the short video needs to be probed further to find out when and where the incident happened. "We have seen the video. We have to check which place the video was shot at. Action as necessary will be taken after the probe," he said.

...
Tags: viral video, food and drug administration, railway station
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Pakistan on Wednesday extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14. (Photo: File)

IAF lifts temporary airspace restrictions, imposed after Balakot

The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days. (Representational Image)

Weather alert: Delhi braces for extreme heat wave; IMD issues red-code warning

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the memorial. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Rajnath pays tribute to jawans before taking charge of Defence Minister

'There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise Mamata to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections,'West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee 'loses her mind' after LS polls defeat: Dilip Ghosh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress Parliamentary Party to meet today, likely to elect leader

Nationwide demonstration were held urging Rahul Gandhi to rethink his decision to resign from the post of party president. (Photo: File)

Don’t worry about BJP's return to power: Owaisi to Muslims

Meanwhile, Owaisi on Friday evening played the part of traffic cop directing traffic at Fateh Darwaza old city. (Photo: ANI)

Nellore: Cops increase vigil on cricket betting rackets

They also seized multi-level communicator equipment box with around 20 betting mobile phones, laptops, LED TVs and other allied equipment. The sophisticated equipment is used to record betting from the first to last ball. (Representational Image)

Power cuts for repairs worsen summer woes

The additional bill which is generated due to the new equipment would be discounted by 50 per cent.

Nellore: Cops investigate case of widow found burnt

Police started investigation suspecting the role of some known person to her are behind the murder as there was no indication for any struggle or resistance from the woman in the scene. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham