SC will hear centre plea on Tamil Nadu expressway

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jun 1, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 2:00 am IST
The court has been moved by the project director of Chennai-Salen express highway under the National Highway Authority of India.
Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on June 3 the Centre’s plea challenging the Madras High Court order quashing the land acquisition proceedings for acquiring land for 277 km Chennai-Salem Greenfield express highway that will come up on the agricultural and reserve forests lands.

The vacation bench of Justice M.R.Shah and Justice A.S. Bopanna agreed to hear the plea after lawyer Astha Tyagi mentioned it for an urgent hearing. She told the court that high court has quashed the proceedings for acquiring lands  for the project that is a part of Bharatmala Pariyogana.

 

The court has been moved by the project director of Chennai-Salen express highway under the National Highway Authority of India.   

The Madras High Court by its April 8 order had quashed the land acquisition proceedings holding that the environment clearance for the project was necessary as construction of express highway would adversely impact the environment.

The petitioner — the project director, Chennai-Salen express highway project — has contended that the judgment under challenge was in direct derogation of public policy besides being in conflict with the relevant statutory rules and notifications.

...
