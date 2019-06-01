Robert Vadra ‘sick’, skips ED’s summons

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Friday skipped his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe, citing his health. The agency, sources said, has now asked him to appear next week on June 4 to answer questions emerging from some fresh evidences brought out in the case.

Mr Vadra was grilled for several hours on Thursday when the investigating officer of the case recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Vadra made public comments on social media on Thursday saying it was the 11th time he appeared before probe agencies and has been subjected to 70 hours of questioning so far. “I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have and will adhere to all summons/ norms of government agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations,” Mr Vadra said.

Mr Vadra appeared before the ED multiple times in connection with this case and also in another money laundering cases related to alleged irregularities of land allotment in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

The agency recently sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to him and also opposed his plea for foreign travel. A court Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order to allow Mr Vadra to travel abroad or not.

The ED had told the Delhi high court that it required Mr Vadra’s custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order that gave relief to the high-profile businessman. The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him. The agency had told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth five million GBP and the other valued at four million GBP, six other flats and more properties.