Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2019 Kartarpur corridor o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kartarpur corridor on Indian side to be completed by Sept 30: Punjab minister

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
The Union cabinet last year had decided to develop a passage from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the Indian side of international border.
The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday.

The corridor will link the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan. "The construction of the passage will be accomplished by September 30, well in time before the 550th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev," said Singla in an official release.

 

After the inspection of the site, the PWD minister said the construction of the corridor would be on a par with a state-of-the-art expressway.

He said the length of the corridor on the Indian side was 4.2 km with 3.6 km being a linear stretch equipped with median lights, carriageway and raised footpaths on both sides.

The remaining stretch comprises approach roads from the historic Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak and the BSF check-post on the international border. A world-class infrastructure would be in place for devotees, said Singla.

The minister said in view of increasing flow of pilgrims, the approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas were being upgraded.

He said the project would cost Rs 116 crore, for which sixty-two acres had already been acquired. Additional 50 acres would be acquired for the construction of an integrated check-post (ICP) by the Land Port Authority of India, the minister added.

The Union cabinet on November 22 last year had decided to develop a passage from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the Indian side of the international border.

The corridor will facilitate a passage to the historic gurdwara in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. The Kartarpur gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab.

Pakistan will build the corridor up to the Indian border from the gurdwara in Kartarpur. The corridor will be thrown open to pilgrims in November this year to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, pwd, punjab, indian government, pakistan
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

They were taken to RDT Hospital in Bathalapalli. Further investigation is currently on. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, 4 injured in clashes between TDP, YSRCP workers in Andhra

A special CBI Court on Saturday granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in connection with a money laundering case related to Rs 3,600 crore VVIP AgustaWestland chopper deal. (Photo: File)

CBI court grants bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in AgustaWestland

EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. (Photo: File)

'No mismatch between VVPAT and EVM', says CMD of Bharat Electronics

Accusing BJP of not taking any steps to prevent the move, Surjewala said, 'The notification came on March 4. But the government did not do anything to prevent it. In future, we could see many more industries, including services, where exports worth USD 28 billion could be significantly affected.' (Photo: File)

Cong attacks BJP on unemployment rise, US ending special trade status for India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this Word Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Twitterati brutally trolls Pakistan for their defeat against West Indies; see tweets

Oshane Thomas was the most successful bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Mumbai idli vendor using toilet water, FDA orders enquiry; video goes viral

In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Deccan Queen completes nine decades of operation

Deccan Queen chugs along the Monkey Hill station between Mumbai and Pune. (Photo: ANI)
 

Roadies: Real Heroes winner name out?

Roadies: Real Heroes. (Photo: Voot)
 

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

It is the first women’s college in Asia which has taken a noticeable step by keeping ‘Humanity’ as the first option in the ‘Religion’ tab for the admission process that began on May 27. (Photo: Bethune College | Screenshot)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Forcing Hindi language on TN people would not be tolerated: DMK leader

Siva said, 'They classified the states as Hindi speaking states and non-Hindi speaking states.' (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal: 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised outside TMC leader's house

Further details in this regard are awaited. (Photo: ANI)

4 men thrashed for allegedly eating meat inside temple in Bareilly

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehat, Sansar Se said,' 4 people were beaten up allegedly for eating meat inside a temple May 29.' (Photo: ANI)

CBI court allows Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad for medical treatment

Earlier on May 7, the CBI court directed the passport office to file a detailed reply on the suspension of the passport of Rajiv Saxena. (Photo: ANI)

Country's security, welfare of people are key priorities of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham