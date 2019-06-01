Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad safe zone for terror: G Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jun 1, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Kishan said people from Myanmar and Bangladesh were staying in the Old City illegally and the Union home ministry will take action on this.
G. Kishan Reddy
 G. Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: “India is not a dharma satram (free place to stay) for everyone; we will conduct a census to find out who are Indians and who are intruders in the country,” said G. Kishan Reddy, who was appointed Union minister of state for home on Friday. He will be deputy to Union home minister Amit Shah.

Mr Reddy is the second politician from the state to hold the position, after Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is now Governor of Maharashtra. Mr Rao held the position in the Vajpayee government.

 

Speaking to this newspaper hours after he was appointed minister, Mr Reddy said the Centre will concentrate on preparing the National Citizen’s Register (NCR). He went on to claim that Hyderabad city had become a safe zone for terrorists. “Wherever in the county a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad,” Mr Reddy said.

He said people from Myanmar and Bangladesh were staying in the Old City illegally and the Union home ministry will take action on this.

He said that the police force will be strengthened and modernised. “The supporters of terrorists will be permanently eliminated. Our main goal is country’s integrity, unity and security,” Mr Reddy said.

“In the next five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we will go forward with the slogan of Sab ka saath sab ka vikas. He said he would see that all states were treated equally and try to create cordial relations between the two Telugu states.

He said that he is always available to the people of his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

When asked what help Telangana can expect from the home ministry, Mr Reddy said that after taking charge he will hold a review meeting with officials and then he will be able to say what help he can give Telangana.

He said if there are any pending assurances made to Telangana state at the time of bifurcation, he will try to resolve them.

He said his goal is his party coming to power in Telangana state in 2023.

Tags: amit shah, g. kishan reddy, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


