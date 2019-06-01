Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2019 Finance minister Nir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman breaks another glass ceiling

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Sitharaman is an alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics.
Nirmala Sitharaman
 Nirmala Sitharaman

Hyderabad: Ms Nirmala Sitharaman broke through another glass ceiling when she was named Union finance minister on Friday. She is the second woman finance minister after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi held the portfolio in 1970-71.

She will also head the corporate affairs ministry in the new Cabinet.

 

Ms Sitharaman, 60, ‘daughter-in-law of the Telugus’ and claimed by three southern states, was also the first woman to hold the defence portfolio in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after Mrs Gandhi.

She was at the helm when India conducted the Balakot air strike following the Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group. Incidentally, she took over the defence ministry from former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was then holding additional charge.

Ms Sitharaman, who hails from Tamil Nadu and is elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, stayed at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and ran a school for some time. She is the wife of Mr Parakala Prabhakar from Narasapuram, AP, former communications adviser to the previous Naidu government.

The portfolio has been previously held by former Presidents R. Venkataraman and Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi and V.P. Singh as well.

Ms Sitharaman is an alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics. She worked as senior manager (research and analysis) with Price Waterhouse in London and with the BBC World Service. On her return to India, she served as deputy director of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at Hyderabad.

Ms Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2008 as a common worker and served many positions in the party including as one of the chief spokespersons.

She was inducted in the Union Cabinet on May 26, 2014 as minister of state (independent charge) for commerce and industry and later elevated to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti congratulated the new finance minister. “Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she’s shattered the glass ceiling by all means,” she tweeted.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, union finance minister, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A screenshot from the viral video which shows the man hacking the murder accused with a butcher knife. He is seen carrying a pistol in the other hand.

Hyderabad: Man butchers murder accused at Rudraram

House being lifted with jacks. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

Vellore trader lifts 25-yr-old house by 4 feet in 21 days

Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

SC will hear centre plea on Tamil Nadu expressway

Suresh (23) and Saranya (22), had been in an affair for a long time, but their plans of marriage was objected by their parents. (Representational image)

Kumbakonam: Lovers commit suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Per capita income doubled, says TRS

A 474-page document, released to mark the fifth State Formation Day and five years of the TRS government, says the per capita income in Telangana state stands at Rs 2,06,107 against the national figure of Rs 1,26,699. The per capita income in undivided AP stood at Rs 95,361.

Guests at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s oath hint at an opposition tie-up

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Tollywood forgot its promise to Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu film industry is now awaiting the response from the new YSRC government as to what measures it will initiate to promote the film industry in AP.

TTD getting ready for Brahmotsavams in city

Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala

Bonanza for farmers in first Cabinet

Narendra Singh Tomar said nearly 14.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham