Nation, Current Affairs

Family of slain soldiers hail changes in PM's Scholarship Scheme

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Kadti has a three-year-old daughter who will soon start school.
Wife of Kadti Mukesh, who has killed during an encounter with Naxalites on February 18 last year. (Photo:ANI)
 Wife of Kadti Mukesh, who has killed during an encounter with Naxalites on February 18 last year. (Photo:ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Cabinet decision to approve a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund has garnered wide-scale support from the kin of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In his first decision after being sworn in for a second term, Modi increased the rates of scholarships from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

 

Speaking to ANI about the Cabinet decision, wife of Kadti Mukesh, who has killed during an encounter with Naxalites on February 18 last year, said, "I learned about this scholarship scheme. My daughter will get help in education with this scheme and I am happy about it."

Kadti has a three-year-old daughter who will soon start school.

Family members of another soldier, Kawasi Hunga, who lost his life in a bomb blast in the year 2014 also expressed delight over the announcement. The deceased soldier has three daughters aged five, eight and ten years.

The eldest daughter, a Class Five student said: "Scholarship will get us money to fund our dresses and books. It will be good for our education."

The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme has been extended to the wards of State Police officials who are or were killed during terror or Naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for the wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

"Our government's first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships forwards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks," Modi said in a tweet later.

The National Defence Fund (NDF) was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation.

Currently, the fund is being used for the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces, paramilitary forces and Railway Protection Force and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee with the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members.

