Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2019 Bonanza for farmers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bonanza for farmers in first Cabinet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Decisions taken on welfare of farmers, small traders, children of jawans.
Narendra Singh Tomar said nearly 14.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme. (Representional Image)
 Narendra Singh Tomar said nearly 14.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme. (Representional Image)

New Delhi: In the first Cabinet meeting, the government on Friday decided to extend PM-Kisan scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country costing Rs 87,000 crore a year and also announced over Rs 10,000 crore pension scheme for 5 crore farmers, thereby fulfilling the poll promise.

Announcing the two key decisions, new agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Modi 2.0 government has announced landmark decisions for the farming community.

 

Meanwhile, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the first session of the Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5.

The new Cabinet of the Narendra Modi government on Friday held its first meeting in which decisions were taken with regard to the welfare of farmers, small traders and children of defence and security personnel.

Terming the decisions to be “landmark”, Union inf-ormation and broadcasting minister Prakash Jav-adekar said: “In less than 24 hours after taking oath, the government has started functioning and taking important decisions. It has started implementing promises made in the BJP’s manifesto.”

During the meeting chaired by Mr Modi, the very first decision was with regard to enhancing the rates of scholarship in the ‘Prime Minister’s Sch-olarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund and extend the facility to the children of state police personnel also.

In another important decision, the Cabinet appr-oved the extension of the Prime Minister Kisan

Yojana to all farmers. Announcing the decision, Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said nearly 14.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Besides, the Cabinet approved a new Central Sector Scheme, the Prad-han Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana, which will provide income support to small and marginal landholder farmer families with cultivable land holdings of up to 2 hectares, across the country, by way of Rs 6,000 per year. The ongoing scheme aims to cover around 12.5 crore small and marginal farmer families. This is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for small and marginal farmers in which the Central government and farmers have to contribute on the basis of 50:50.

Mr Javadekar said the “path-breaking” scheme would provide a pension cover to a large section of farmers in which the Centre would spend Rs 10,774.5 crore for a period of three years. He added that the Cabinet has also cleared a special scheme for Control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis, common amongst livestock.

The Cabinet cleared pension scheme for traders in which three crore retail traders and shopkeepers are expected to benefit.

With regard to scholarships for the wards of defence and security personnel, the Cabinet  appr-oved an increase in the rates of scholarship from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 to Rs 3,000 per month for girls. 

...
Tags: cabinet meeting, pm-kisan scheme, narendra singh tomar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A screenshot from the viral video which shows the man hacking the murder accused with a butcher knife. He is seen carrying a pistol in the other hand.

Hyderabad: Man butchers murder accused at Rudraram

House being lifted with jacks. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

Vellore trader lifts 25-yr-old house by 4 feet in 21 days

Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

SC will hear centre plea on Tamil Nadu expressway

Suresh (23) and Saranya (22), had been in an affair for a long time, but their plans of marriage was objected by their parents. (Representational image)

Kumbakonam: Lovers commit suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTD getting ready for Brahmotsavams in city

Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala

Amit Shah gets home, Nirmala Sitharaman finance

Home minister Amit Shah gestures as he arrives to attend a meeting with the newly-named cabinet in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad Public School plans big bash for its students-turned-leaders

Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet.

Hyderabad: High temperatures turn white lane markings black

They said that though city traffic is being monitored through CCTV cameras, it has become extremely difficult for the traffic police to stop vehicles at signals in the absence of lines indicating where they must stop. Unpainted zebra crossings make it difficult for pedestrians to cross the road. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Bumpy rides ahead as GHMC stops road work

The civic body has kept the other works, valued at Rs 130 crore, pending. An official said the corporation will not allow contractors to go ahead with the work after the completion of the extended deadline of six months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham