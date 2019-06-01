Admiral Karambir Singh is new Navy chief

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh assumes command of the Indian Navy, as his predecessor Sunil Lanba looks on in New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi: Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday assumed command of the Indian Navy as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff.

Admiral Karambir Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, he earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981 and has flown extensively on the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov helicopters.

He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai, and has served as Directing Staff in both these institutions.

In his career spanning over 39 years, he has commanded the Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, the missile corvette INS Vijaydurg, as well as the guided missile destroyers, INS Rana and INS Delhi.

He has also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Ashore, he has served at Naval Headquarters as the Joint Director Naval Air Staff, and as Captain Air and Officer-in-Charge of the Naval Air Station at Mumbai.

“It will be my endeavour to continue with their efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that is strong, credible and ready to meet security challenges in the maritime domain,” Admiral Singh told mediapersons.

As Navy chief, Admiral Singh’s immediate priority will be to expedite the long-delayed modernisation of the Indian Navy, including induction of new warships, submarines and aircraft.

The Navy has around 132 ships, 220 aircraft and 15 submarines.

Admiral Singh is also expected to focus on expansion of India’s presence and overall influence in the Indian Ocean region where China has been fast increasing its presence.

His other important flag appointments include Chief of Staff of the Tri-Services Unified Com-mand at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG).

In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has been Director General Project Seabird, the naval base at Karwar.

At the Integrated Headquarters, he was Deputy Chief of Naval Staff and, subsequently, the Vice Chief. He was the Eastern Navy Commander at Visakhapatnam, prior taking over as the Chief of the Naval Staff.