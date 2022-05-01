Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2022 TTD allots ₹ 100 c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TTD allots ₹ 100 crore to Tirupati Smart City Corporation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Srinivasa Sethu among the many resolutions the board passed at its meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala
It has been resolved to appoint Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad as TTD Asthana Siddhanti for the year 2022–23. (Representational Image/ DC)
 It has been resolved to appoint Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad as TTD Asthana Siddhanti for the year 2022–23. (Representational Image/ DC)

NELLORE: Trust Board of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday approved a resolution to allocate ₹ 100 crore to Tirupati Smart City Corporation for implementing second phase works of Srinivasa Sethu, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2023.

Srinivasa Sethu is among the many resolutions the board passed at its meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala under chairmanship of Y.V. Subba Reddy. Ex-officio members K.S. Jawahar Reddy, endowments principal secretary A.K. Singhal, endowments commissioner Harijawaharlal and TUDA chairman C. Bhaskar Reddy were among the board members present at the meeting.

 

On the occasion, Subba Reddy announced that 10 acres of land worth ₹ 500 crore has been donated to TTD by Maharashtra Government at Navi Mumbai for construction of a Sri Venkateswara temple. “The proposal had been in offing for past eight years. The historical moment is going to become a reality soon,” the devasthanam chairman said.

He disclosed that Raymond MD Goutam Singhania has come forward to donate the construction cost of the temple (approximately ₹ 60 crore).

Other decisions taken at the board meeting are approval to call for tenders for gold lacing of two new thrones at Srivari Temple costing ₹ 3.61 crores, allotting 2.86 acres of land for parking electric buses at Balaji Nagar in Tirumala, reopening Srivari Mettu footpath route from May 5, resumption of Divya Darshan (darshan for pedestrians walking to temple) after peak summer season, construction of E and F blocks at Sri Padmavati Medical College at a cost of ₹ 21.20 crore, ₹ 20 crores for laying RCC roads and crash barriers along ghat roads in first phase and another ₹ 15 crore during second phase, ₹ 19 crore for renovation of staff quarters, setting up of a biogas plant using wet garbage in Tirumala in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, and approval to accept donation of ₹ 58 lakh worth house at Pondicherry belonging to R. Karnavati of Chennai.

 

The TTD chairman said it has also been decided to make applicable all privileges extended to donors of cash between ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 1 crore to also those donating equivalent amounts in kind.

Further, it has been resolved to appoint Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad as TTD Asthana Siddhanti for the year 2022–23.
Board members JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimham Kishore, and others were present at the meeting.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The Nalgonda police on Saturday arrested eight persons for cheating farmers by collecting amount on pretext of providing subsidised farm equipment. Representational image/DC

Eight held for cheating farmers

General Manoj Pande takes over as the 29th Chief of Defence Staff (COAS) of Indian Army from General MM Naravane. (PTI Photo)

General Pande takes charge as 29th Chief of Army Staff

Dharani portal continues to trouble users even after one-and-a-half years of its launch in November 2020.

Dharani users in tight spot as portal lacks refund system

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the Leader of Opposition, during his padayatra promised to abolish CPS and to restore the old pension scheme after coming to power. (Photo: Twitter)

State to ensure guaranteed pension as CPS turns unfeasible



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't hesitate to cross border if terrorists target India from outside: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

List action taken to halt hate talks: SC to Uttarakhand, Himachal

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

China may let select students return

After New Delhi put sustained diplomatic pressure put on Beijing, China has told India that it is willing to allow Indian students to return to study in China on a need-assessed basis. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Digital transactions worth Rs 20k cr seen daily in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

India, EU to launch Trade and Technology Council to deepen strategic cooperation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen(L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi(R). (Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->