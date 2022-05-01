TTD allots ₹ 100 crore to Tirupati Smart City Corporation

It has been resolved to appoint Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad as TTD Asthana Siddhanti for the year 2022–23. (Representational Image/ DC)

NELLORE: Trust Board of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday approved a resolution to allocate ₹ 100 crore to Tirupati Smart City Corporation for implementing second phase works of Srinivasa Sethu, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2023.

Srinivasa Sethu is among the many resolutions the board passed at its meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala under chairmanship of Y.V. Subba Reddy. Ex-officio members K.S. Jawahar Reddy, endowments principal secretary A.K. Singhal, endowments commissioner Harijawaharlal and TUDA chairman C. Bhaskar Reddy were among the board members present at the meeting.

On the occasion, Subba Reddy announced that 10 acres of land worth ₹ 500 crore has been donated to TTD by Maharashtra Government at Navi Mumbai for construction of a Sri Venkateswara temple. “The proposal had been in offing for past eight years. The historical moment is going to become a reality soon,” the devasthanam chairman said.

He disclosed that Raymond MD Goutam Singhania has come forward to donate the construction cost of the temple (approximately ₹ 60 crore).

Other decisions taken at the board meeting are approval to call for tenders for gold lacing of two new thrones at Srivari Temple costing ₹ 3.61 crores, allotting 2.86 acres of land for parking electric buses at Balaji Nagar in Tirumala, reopening Srivari Mettu footpath route from May 5, resumption of Divya Darshan (darshan for pedestrians walking to temple) after peak summer season, construction of E and F blocks at Sri Padmavati Medical College at a cost of ₹ 21.20 crore, ₹ 20 crores for laying RCC roads and crash barriers along ghat roads in first phase and another ₹ 15 crore during second phase, ₹ 19 crore for renovation of staff quarters, setting up of a biogas plant using wet garbage in Tirumala in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, and approval to accept donation of ₹ 58 lakh worth house at Pondicherry belonging to R. Karnavati of Chennai.

The TTD chairman said it has also been decided to make applicable all privileges extended to donors of cash between ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 1 crore to also those donating equivalent amounts in kind.

Further, it has been resolved to appoint Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad as TTD Asthana Siddhanti for the year 2022–23.

Board members JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimham Kishore, and others were present at the meeting.