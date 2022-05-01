Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2022 YSRC government on a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC government on a mission to ensure guaranteed pension

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 1, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Chief Minister decided to resolve CPS with GPS but employees unions and association are adhering to their demand
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the Leader of Opposition, during his padayatra promised to abolish CPS and to restore the old pension scheme after coming to power. (Photo: Twitter)
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the Leader of Opposition, during his padayatra promised to abolish CPS and to restore the old pension scheme after coming to power. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress government is on a mission to resolve the long-pending demand for Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) with a Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS). Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the Leader of Opposition, during his padayatra promised to abolish CPS and to restore the old pension scheme after coming to power, but it turned out to be non-feasible due to AP’s financial conditions. As the YSRC has embarked on the Mission 2024 election programme, The Chief Minister decided to resolve CPS with GPS but employees unions and association are adhering to their demand.

It may be recalled that as per Pension Regulatory and Development Authority Bill (PFRDA), the new pension scheme was started by the Central government from January 1, 2004 and by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government from September 1, 2004 and it was called the Contributory Pension Scheme. Many protests and agitations were held during the earlier Telugu Desam government for the abolition of CPS but in vain. During the walkathon, Jagan met numerous leaders, unions and associations who deplored severe injustice to employees and sought implementation of OPS. Jagan primarily decided to abolish CPS, gave assurance of the same but things turned worse after coming to power due to the financial crisis.

 

Jagan chalked out a long roadmap to win the elections under which he instructed legislators to be among the masses for the next two years. Further, he decided to garner support of the government employees who played an important role in the win of YSRC by giving their support. The employees intensified protests and agitations putting pressure on Jagan for CPS abolition in view of completion of three years of the government.

Senior political analysts say that there are chances of forming an alliance to avoid splitting of votes by Opposition parties to defeat YSRC in the 2024 elections hence the ruling party started efforts to get support of the CPS employees by showing alternative and better options in the GPS.

 

They said that earlier government employees agitated in the PRC and other issues but the government after a series of consultations succeeded to pacify them. Now also there are chances of pacifying the employees through GPS after the consultations process which was recently started.

The government started a vast campaign in the media through advertisements explaining the benefits of GPS and further ministers also started efforts to pacify CPS employees. The employee receives a guaranteed pension of 33 per cent of the last drawn basic pay and the GPS enables an employee to assess the amount of pension in advance, so that he can plan his future financially. Market conditions will have no influence on the pension under GPS, leaving no chance for reduction of pension in future. The GPS is nearly 70 per cent higher than the present pension under CPS received in line with present interest rates.

 

However, AP United Teachers Federation state president N. Venkateswarlu, general secretary K.S.S. Prasad and AP SC, ST Teachers Association state president Samala Simhachalam strongly opposed the government's new GPS move. They said by implementing the GPS, the state government was going back from its promise given to the employees.

...
Tags: contributory pension scheme (cps), andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, guaranteed pension scheme (gps)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 01 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sir Nizamat later sold it to the Nizam of Hyderabad. It was the residence of the Nizam’s younger son Moazzam Jah and his wife princess Niloufer for a long time. — DC Image

A heritage structure that faced years of neglect

GVMC and VSPCA jointly conducted an animal birth control (ABC) programme in 1998, when people demanded mass elimination of stray dogs. In later years, GVMC and VSPCA launched their programmes separately. — DC Image

Vizag city has over one lakh stray dogs

The police sent the girl to the government hospital where she was confirmed as being in the fifth month of pregnancy. — Representational image/DC

Husband and wife arrested for rape of minor

Sanjiv Sarin, vice-president of Raymond Limited said that their CMD Gautam Singhania had agreed to bear the entire cost of the construction of the temple. TTD chairman felicitated Thackeray and Sarin on the occasion. — DC file photo

Maharashtra offers land to TTD for Balaji shrine at Navi Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA

The IATA is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.

PM Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Be mindful of Lakshman Rekha, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Won't hesitate to cross border if terrorists target India from outside: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lt. Gen. B.S. Raju to take over as army vice-chief

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->