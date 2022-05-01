Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2022 LPG prices go up, 19 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LPG prices go up, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50

ANI
Published May 1, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Earlier on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder
The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.(Representational image: ANI)
 The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.(Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, which now costs Rs 2,355.50 against the earlier price of Rs 2,253.

The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.

 

Earlier on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1.

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country today to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

Apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the oil marketing companies will also make efforts to maximise customer enrolment.

 

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a popular initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for social inclusion. Under the scheme, a free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household

...
Tags: lpg cylinder price, cooking gas price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar at the Guard of Honour for General Manoj Pande, on his taking over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, at South Block in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army chief

The chief minister, in the Assembly, underscored that Tamil Nadu has not received any official communication on its earlier requests seeking the Centre's nod to send the supplies. (ANI file image)

TN Assembly passes resolution seeking Centre's permission to provide aid to Sri Lanka

Sunkesula dam — DC file image

Tourism in Kurnool gets a shot in the arm

As the fire spread into containers filled with inflammable solvents, drums exploded and flew into a neighbouring paint industry. The workers at the paint unit fled to safety. — DC Image

Close shave for 25 employees of Monasis Pharma



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA

The IATA is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.

PM Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Be mindful of Lakshman Rekha, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Won't hesitate to cross border if terrorists target India from outside: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lt. Gen. B.S. Raju to take over as army vice-chief

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->