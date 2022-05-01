Jagan seeks Centre’s sanction for 12 new medical colleges

CM Jagan met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday attended the 39 conferences of chief ministers and High Court chief justices in New Delhi on Saturday.

Later, he met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged him to sanction medical colleges in 12 districts. He said once cleared the state government would complete the works by December 2023 and start admissions from the 2024 academic session.

Reddy said that bifurcation has deprived its residents of critical tertiary care facilities and trained manpower.

The Chief Minister said that in order to make administration more responsive, the state government has created 13 more districts to the 13 already in place.

He said that the state has 11 medical colleges in the public sector and one each were sanctioned by the Center at Paderu (Alluri Sitharama Raju district), Machilipatnam (Krishna district) and Piduguralla (Palnadu district).