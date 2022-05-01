Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2022 Harsh summer tough f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Harsh summer tough for food delivery executives

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 1, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 7:17 am IST
Many of them reportedly fell sick, several others had sunstroke and yet others faced dehydration and related uneasiness
In their nine hours shift, they are supposed to make 16 to 32 deliveries, for which they are eligible for incentives. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 In their nine hours shift, they are supposed to make 16 to 32 deliveries, for which they are eligible for incentives. (Representational Image/ PTI)

HYDERABAD: Even as the city is reeling under scorching heat and its inhabitants prefer to stay indoors, about 30,000 food delivery executives are out in the sun, ensuring that their orders are delivered on time, braving the extreme weather conditions.  

As mercury crossed 41ºC, the delivery executives worked in the heat despite being meagrely paid. Many of them reportedly fell sick, several others had sunstroke and yet others faced dehydration and related uneasiness.

 

In their nine hours shift, they are supposed to make 16 to 32 deliveries, for which they are eligible for incentives. Shuttling from one place to another in the hot summer, they are delivering the orders without any break. They say they do not even have time to drink water.

Imran Baba, a delivery executive and resident of Amberpet, said, “The aggregators are offering deliveries up to 10 to 15 kilometres distances. When it is going to be the end of the trips, they accept orders to farther locations.”

“Last Monday I met with an accident near Clock Tower, Secunderabad, while I was on my way to deliver. We are taking nonstop assignments to meet our targets. Many of my colleagues are falling ill. Some are admitted to hospitals because of the sunstroke,” he added.

 

Aitharaju Mahesh, food delivery executive from Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, said, “Our login hours are eight hours 50 minutes, during which we complete more than 16 deliveries. Each delivery takes 20 to 40 minutes. We are so busy we don’t even get time to sip a little water. Even after so much hard work we are left with Rs 800 each day of which we are spending Rs 300. Aggregators charge more from the customers and we are paid less.”

He added, “During Iftar times, orders are more, as there is huge demand for haleem. That makes us busier in the evenings these days.”

 

The representatives of Hyderabad wing of Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers said, “During these abnormal climate conditions, companies should consider the health of delivery executives. They should be given some breaks after two or three deliveries. They should make sure they are paid for the break times too.”

...
Tags: food delivery apps, summer 2022
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 01 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sir Nizamat later sold it to the Nizam of Hyderabad. It was the residence of the Nizam’s younger son Moazzam Jah and his wife princess Niloufer for a long time. — DC Image

A heritage structure that faced years of neglect

GVMC and VSPCA jointly conducted an animal birth control (ABC) programme in 1998, when people demanded mass elimination of stray dogs. In later years, GVMC and VSPCA launched their programmes separately. — DC Image

Vizag city has over one lakh stray dogs

The police sent the girl to the government hospital where she was confirmed as being in the fifth month of pregnancy. — Representational image/DC

Husband and wife arrested for rape of minor

Sanjiv Sarin, vice-president of Raymond Limited said that their CMD Gautam Singhania had agreed to bear the entire cost of the construction of the temple. TTD chairman felicitated Thackeray and Sarin on the occasion. — DC file photo

Maharashtra offers land to TTD for Balaji shrine at Navi Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA

The IATA is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.

PM Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Be mindful of Lakshman Rekha, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Won't hesitate to cross border if terrorists target India from outside: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lt. Gen. B.S. Raju to take over as army vice-chief

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->