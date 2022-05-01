Dharani users in fix over lack of refunds

Dharani portal continues to trouble users even after one-and-a-half years of its launch in November 2020.

HYDERABAD: The Dharani portal continues to trouble users even after one-and-a-half years of its launch in November 2020. Agriculture land buyers who cancel their land registrations after paying fees and booking registration slots online due to various reasons wait for a refund for months as there is no proper mechanism in Dharani portal to refund the amount at the earliest.

Thousands of people in Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Khammam districts have been making rounds around district collectors’ offices and sub-registrar offices to claim refunds.

Although the state government launched Dharani portal in November 2020 making property transactions entirely online, it delayed setting up a grievance redressal mechanism to address the complaints and grievances of users. There is no provision in Dharani to refund the amount to users in case they cancel their property transactions for various reasons after paying fees and booking slots online for registration.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued instructions last year asking collectors of respective districts to refund the amount as the government received thousands of applications seeking refund. The collectors cleared a few pending refund applications during April-June 2021 and later halted the process midway.

Users are demanding the government to set up 'automatic refund system' in Dharani portal similar to banks which refund money for failed transactions.

Meanwhile, the state government has introduced one more module in Dharani portal on Friday to enable owners of agriculture lands to seek eight types of corrections in their pattadar passbooks. Users can seek corrections of errors pertaining to name, type of land, land extent, survey number etc.

This was done based on the recommendations made by a cabinet sub-committee headed by finance minister Harish Rao, constituted to address the issues pertaining to Dharani portal.