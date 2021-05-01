Why only Etala? Opposition demands inquiry into deals of all ministers, TRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties on Friday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao order an inquiry into the deals of all the ministers as also TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs facing charges of land encroachments and not confine the inquiry to just Etala Rajendar.

They questioned why the CM remained silent when minister Malla Reddy as also MLAs like Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy faced allegations of land encroachments.

Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said the 'secret ties' between the CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were exposed yet again with the Etala episode, adding that the CM targeted Etala after he started criticising the Centre for its failures in ensuring adequate vaccine and oxygen

supplies to states.

"KCR fears that Modi will be annoyed with Etala's sharp criticism against the Centre. For that reason, he has decided to remove Etala from his cabinet and ordered an inquiry against Etala. This episode shows KCR and Modi are hand-in-glove," Rao said.

AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju slammed the CM for making Etela a scapegoat to make up for his failures in curtailing the Covid-19.

He alleged that the CM had hatched a political conspiracy against the BC leader who was also a great Telangana fighter devotedly serving the people ever since the Coronavirus outbreak. He asked the CM why he was ignoring the other “land- grabbing ministers” including KT Rama Rao and "rowdy" TRS MLAs, and only targeting leaders representing the weaker sections to prevent them from becoming popular.

BJP leader DK Aruna said, "Etala is worried that he will be dropped by the CM from the cabinet anytime. For that reason, he is attacking the BJP government at the Centre and leveling baseless allegations that the Centre is not helping states to contain Corona. He is trying to please the CM by attacking the BJP and saving his minister post. We demand that the CM drop him from the cabinet first to enable a free and fair probe into his land encroachments. We also demand an inquiry into such deals of all other ministers and other TRS leaders facing several charges."

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the land encroachment charges against minister Etala Rajendar.

"We demand that the CM immediately constitute an inquiry committee with a sitting judge at its head to probe land encroachment charges against Etala Rajendar. The committee should also be asked to probe land encroachment charges against all other ministers and TRS MLAs," Sanjay said.