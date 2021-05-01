Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2021 Russian-made Covid v ...
Russian-made Covid vaccine Sputnik V lands in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
The city-based drug major, Dr Reddy Laboratories, is the licensing partner for the vaccine in India
 , DRL said the first consignment of 1,50,000 doses of Sputnik V, will be rolled out subject to necessary clearances. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The stage is getting set for administering of Sputnik V, the Russian manufactured Covid-19 vaccine in the country with 1.5 lakh doses of the vaccine, arriving on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here in the city, aboard a special transport aircraft from Moscow.

The city-based drug major, Dr Reddy Laboratories, is the licensing partner for the vaccine in India. In a release, DRL said the first consignment of 1,50,000 doses of Sputnik V, will be rolled out subject to necessary clearances. The company said this initial consignment will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination programme.

 

Another three million doses of Sputnik V are expected to arrive in the city later this month.

