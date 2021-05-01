Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2021 Covid-19 tests to be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19 tests to be restricted in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Only 50 tests should be conducted at each PHC and UHC every day, while at community health centres, the limit has been fixed at 100
Most of the tests conducted are Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), which detect the disease only if the person has a high viral load. — PTI
 Most of the tests conducted are Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), which detect the disease only if the person has a high viral load. — PTI

HYDERABAD: The government appears to have decided to conduct only limited Covid-19 tests every day, if instructions doing the rounds in various districts are anything to go by.

Hence forth, only 50 tests should be conducted at each public health centres and urban health centres every day, while at community health centres, the limit has been fixed at 100. The highest number of daily tests – 200 – will be conducted at district general hospitals, as per the instructions, being relayed in WhatsApp groups administered by district administrations and district level health officials, to the field-level staff.

 

With Covid-19 taking a firm grip in the community, and the state complaining to the Centre that it does not have enough testing kits, the latest restrictions will reveal the true extent of Covid-19 spread in the state. It may be recalled that the Telangana High Court had repeatedly pulled up the state government for its poor testing rates following which testing was ramped up to one lakh plus for a few days. Subsequently, it was between 60,000 and 80,000 tests a day, with the numbers being on the lower side during the weekends.

Most of the tests conducted are Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), which detect the disease only if the person has a high viral load. The overall reliability of RAT tests is only around 50 per cet while RT-PCR tests have 80 per cent reliability, but their ability to detect the presence of virus depends on the timing an infected person gets tested. However, with the government making it clear that only people with demonstrable symptoms are to be tested at its testing centres, it is not clear how those experiencing mild symptoms, or those who may have come into close contact with others who tested positive, will be tested in Telangana.

 

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to personally monitor Covid-19 situation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to personally monitor Covid-19 situation in the state by reviewing the issue thrice a day.

The instructions were issued soon after the portfolio of medical and health was transferred from Etala Rajender.

Rao asked Somesh Kumar to be cautious about Covid-19 surge in the state and ensure that there would be no problems in making available injections like remdesivir, vaccines, oxygen and beds in hospitals.

 

The Chief Minister also deputed special secretary in CMO P. Rajasekhar Reddy to regularly monitor the pandemic from the CMO. He sought all high-level officials in the medical and health department to be on alert and work to free the state from the clutches of corona as early as possible.

...
Tags: covid testing telangana, telangana covid testing limit. telangana high court, 100 covid tests in a day telangana, rt-pcr tests telangana, rat telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Minister even dared the government to get a probe done by a sitting judge or any investigating agency. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)

More skeletons tumble out of Eatala Rajendar cupboard

Rajender even expressed happiness after the Chief Minister took the portfolio and hoped that people would get better medical facilities in these difficult corona times. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)

Eatala Rajender smells deep-rooted conspiracy to malign his image

ARBL belongs to the family of former TD legislator Galla Arunakumari and Guntur TD MP Galla Jayadev. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh PCB orders closure of Amar Raja Batteries

An ambulance arrives at Batra Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in New Delhi. (PTI)

12 critical Covid patients die at Batra Hospital in Delhi due to lack of oxygen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies of COVID-19

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee. (PTI File)

Election Commission bans victory rallies on May 2

BJP supporters from Gazole constituency during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly Polls in Malda district, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (PTI)

Plea in Delhi HC for action against political leaders for violating COVID-19 norms

The application by Vikram Singh, the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh and also the chairman of think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), has also sought directions to the Centre and the Election Commission to

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams

The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham