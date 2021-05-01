Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2021 AP High Court tells ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP High Court tells government to reconsider Class 10, Intermediate exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2021, 2:04 am IST
Updated May 1, 2021, 2:04 am IST
The court asked how exams would be held for COVID positive students as they were supposed to be either in home isolation or in the hospital
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the state government to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the conduct of final exams to Class 10 and Intermediate in the wake of the spread of Coronavirus.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar heard a batch of petitions filed by students seeking either postponement or cancellation of the exams in the wake of the prevalence of the second wave of the pandemic.

 

The court observed that when nearly 30 lakh students and teachers were to take part in the exercise, how they could be protected from getting infected with the virus. It asked how exams would be held for students infected with the virus as they were supposed to be either in home isolation or in the hospital taking treatment as per the norms of the Centre.

The court said that several states either deferred or cancelled the exams while CBSE and ICSE also followed suit and asked the state government to reconsider its decision on the conduct of final exams and asked the government to file a memo and posted the next hearing on May 3.

 

However, advocate-general S. Sriram informed the court that the state government was taking all necessary measures to conduct the exams without causing any trouble to the students.

It may be mentioned that the state government, despite facing severe criticism from the opposition parties on its decision to go ahead with the conduct of annual exams for Class 10 and intermediate, has been maintaining that it was for the good academic future of the students.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also clarified on the issue by saying that it would take no time either to defer or to cancel the exams but as their government was committed to safeguarding the academic interests of the students, they had taken a decision that involved a lot of preparations for the conduct of exams to ensure no student or teacher to be infected with the virus.

 

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, final exams, class 10 exam, intermediate exam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Chief Minister KCR

Widening gulf between Eatala Rajender and KCR

Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao. (DC File)

Why only Etala? Opposition demands inquiry into deals of all ministers, TRS MLAs

SC made it clear that police involved in the coercive action against people for writing distressing social media posts relating to Covid treatment will be hauled up for contempt. (Photo: PTI)

National crisis says SC, warns against clampdown on raising grievances

Manohar P. Andhare was the secretary-general of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ). - Image by arrangement

Yugdharma editor Andhare no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies of COVID-19

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee. (PTI File)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

As other states grapple with shortage, Kerala has reserve of 510 MT oxygen

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. (Image: Instagram/shailajateacher)

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

Covid-19 vaccine website crashes

CoWin system collapsed several times on the day it opened for public registration.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham