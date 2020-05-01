Woman walks 120 km, needs police help to enter her home

Lakshmi, 53, went to Rayagada before the lockdown on March 22 to attend a function, but got stuck there and had no means to return home

Srikakulam: Vavilapalle Lakhmi walked back home 120 kms from Rayagada town in south west Odisha only to have people in her locality refuse to allow her enter her own house. However, district collector, J. Niwas, apprised of her plight, asked the police to take her home. When the locals objected to her entry, the police threatened to book cases against them. Lakshmi, 53, went to Rayagada before the lockdown on March 22 to attend a function at her relatives' house. She got stuck there and had no means to return home. Living all alone, she ekes her living working as a domestic help in her locality, Gujaratipeta. Fearing she would lose her work, she decided to trek back home on foot after making several vain attempts to board goods' lorries. After reaching home, she was shocked when her neighbours did not allow her to enter her rented house. As she had no other place to live, she went to her relatives' house and spent a couple of days with them.

As it became tough for her hosts, she came out and made a fresh attempt to enter her house on April 21. The local people immediately informed the police and health officials. They took her to the government hospital and conducted tests.

As the reports were negative, she was set free. The health officials handed over a certificate and dropped her at home in an ambulance. But the people threatened her house owner not to allow her into the house.

She finally came to the ward secretariat office and settled down in the veranda. Some people are supporting her by giving her food regularly.

But she was often seen sobbing and requesting people to take back her to the rented house where she had been living for years.

The reports of her plight deluged social media, drawing Niwas' attention. The collector also asked officials to provide her rations enough for a month.