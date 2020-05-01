37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
UGC issues new guidelines for academic calendar

PTI
Published May 1, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar called the UGC guidelines on examinations and rescheduling the academic calendar for universities "comprehensive" and a "fresh breather for students".

The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday.

 

Detailing the guidelines for examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the commission said the exams for final semester students be conducted in July.

The UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities are very comprehensive, Kumar said.

"They take into account the diverse conditions and requirements of higher educational institutions," he said.

The guidelines emphasise on the need to follow the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring that the educational processes continue by an effective use of available technological options, he said.

"It makes sense to reschedule the academic calendar 2019-2020 because after the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for the students to complete their examinations and move on to the next academic session. 

"The guidelines also suggest a flexible approach to complete the examinations without diluting the academic rigour and keeping the interests of the students in mind," Kumar said.

The six-month extension for the submission of thesis/dissertations by research scholars is particularly welcome, he added.

"Universities are also permitted to alter, add, modify or amend these guidelines to suit the local situations and preparedness of the Universities. These guidelines come as a fresh breather to the students and also the educational institutes in these challenging COVID-19 pandemic period," he added.

