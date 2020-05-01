37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Hopes dashed as Telangana sees 22 new cases of coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 1, 2020, 8:28 am IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 8:31 am IST
There are 115 containment zones in the Greater Hyderabad area
The area around Hyderabad's iconic Charminar is deserted on Thursday evening. On Ramzan evenings, the locality is normally abuzz with acctivity. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 The area around Hyderabad's iconic Charminar is deserted on Thursday evening. On Ramzan evenings, the locality is normally abuzz with acctivity. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases and three Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, giving the lie to the low figures reported in previous days. The spike shows state has not yet won its battle against Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 cases stood at 1,038 and the toll at 28. Thirty-three patients who made a full recovery were discharged on Thursday. There were 568 active cases in the hospitals on Thursday and the number of discharged patients stood at 442, the government said.

 

With 115 containment zones as on Thursday evening, Hyderabad continues to be the epicentre of Covid-19 in the state.

Jolted by the spike in cases after a lull of a few days, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ordered an urgent meeting be held to review steps to control the disease in the Greater Hyderabad area.

So health minister Etala Rajendar, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, principal secretary in the CMO S. Narsing Rao, special chief secretary (health) Shanta Kumari, and other officials reviewed the situation and decided to strictly enforce the lockdown in the containment zones in the city limits.

There was a lot of concern, in particular, over the market in Malakpet with two persons, residents of Pahadisharif and Jalpalli, spreading the disease to owners of three shops who in turn, infected members of their families. The Gunj area and Pahadisharif have now been declared as containment zones.

The press release said the three Covid-19 positive patients who lost their lives on since Wednesday, had died within hours of being admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

A 44-year-old woman from Durganagar in Jiaguda was brought on a ventilator to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. A 48-year-old man from Ramantapur who died within 12 hours of admission was a diabetic, suffered from obesity and had pneumonia, the release said. The third patient to have lost his life was a 76-year-old man from Vanasthalipuram who was suffering from heart and kidney disease and pneumonia.

The news release, quoting Rajendar, said the minister expressed satisfaction that the Central team which was in the state to inspect Covid-19 treatment and containment measures was all praise of the state government’s efforts as per the statement in New Delhi by joint secretary of the Union home ministry Salila Srivastava. “There is no more any scope or possibility for any criticism of Telangana’s efforts to contain the disease,” the release quoted Rajendar as saying.

Tags: ghmc, telangana covid-19, containment zones
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


