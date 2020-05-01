38th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

35,070

204

Recovered

9,276

217

Deaths

1,159

5

Maharashtra104981773459 Gujarat4395613214 Delhi3515109459 Rajasthan264298361 Madhya Pradesh2625482137 Tamil Nadu2323125827 Uttar Pradesh221155140 Andhra Pradesh140340333 Telangana103844228 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6142168 Karnataka57623522 Kerala4983834 Punjab48010420 Bihar450842 Haryana3472354 Odisha148411 Jharkhand110193 Chandigarh74180 Uttarakhand57360 Assam43291 Chhatisgarh40360 Himachal Pradesh40282 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2020 Dehi won't stop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dehi won't stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good

PTI
Published May 1, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
The announcement came days after the centre said that plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage
Health workers wearing protective suits are seen in the premises of LNJP Hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Health workers wearing protective suits are seen in the premises of LNJP Hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good.

The announcement came days after the centre said that plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

 

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that one patient, whose condition was serious, has been discharged from hospital after undergoing plasma therapy.

"We are not going to stop clinical trials of plasma therapy. We are getting good results of the therapy. However, it is on trial basis," he said.

We are contacting 1,100 people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to save lives, he added.

We are conducting 2300 COVID-19 tests per 1 million people in Delhi, he said further.

To bring back students from Delhi who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota - the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants  the Delhi government will on Friday send 40 buses, the chief minister said.

The students will have to go into self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Delhi, he said.

He further said that free ration being provided to the needy in Delhi will be doubled to 10 kg.

...
Tags: plasma therapy, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


