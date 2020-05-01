38th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2020 Covid-19: India' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19: India's death toll rises to 1,147; cases stand at 35,043

PTI
Published May 1, 2020, 10:04 am IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 5:47 pm IST
The active Covid-19 cases stood at 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered.
Representational image. (DC Photo: Satish B)
 Representational image. (DC Photo: Satish B)

New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 35,043 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active Covid-19 cases stood at 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of 35,043 cases includes 111 foreign nationals, the ministry data said.

 

Out of the 72 deaths reported since Thursday evening, 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 17 from Gujarat, 11 from West Bengal, seven each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and three from Delhi.

...
covid19, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown
India, Delhi, New Delhi


