AP invites docs to apply for corona warrior jobs here

Police personnel keep vigil at a roadblock at night in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

With the news not good, the state government is hunkering down for the long haul. It issued a notification for recruitment of 1,070 specialist doctors to work on a contractual basis in Covid-19 hospitals.

Those interested were asked to apply online at dme.ap.nic.in before May 7.

Appointment orders are to be issued the day after submission of application forms. The specialist posts to be filled up are: general medicine — 360; pulmonologist — 363; and anesthesiologist — 347.