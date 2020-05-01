38th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

35,070

204

Recovered

9,276

217

Deaths

1,159

5

Maharashtra104981773459 Gujarat4395613214 Delhi3515109459 Rajasthan264298361 Madhya Pradesh2625482137 Tamil Nadu2323125827 Uttar Pradesh221155140 Andhra Pradesh140340333 Telangana103844228 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6142168 Karnataka57623522 Kerala4983834 Punjab48010420 Bihar450842 Haryana3472354 Odisha148411 Jharkhand110193 Chandigarh74180 Uttarakhand57360 Assam43291 Chhatisgarh40360 Himachal Pradesh40282 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 01 May 2020 AP invites docs to a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP invites docs to apply for corona warrior jobs here

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 1, 2020, 3:22 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
After four death-free days, two fatalities are a downer in Andhra Pradesh
Police personnel keep vigil at a roadblock at night in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)
 Police personnel keep vigil at a roadblock at night in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

With the news not good, the state government is hunkering down for the long haul. It issued a notification for recruitment of 1,070 specialist doctors to work on a contractual basis in Covid-19 hospitals.

Those interested were asked to apply online at dme.ap.nic.in before May 7.

 

Appointment orders are to be issued the day after submission of application forms. The specialist posts to be filled up are: general medicine — 360; pulmonologist — 363; and anesthesiologist — 347.

...
Tags: doctor jobs, corona warrior jobs, andhra pradesh, covid-19 ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Palghar lynching: Five more people arrested for killing monk, 2 others

Fearing she would lose her work, she decided to trek back home on foot after making several vain attempts to board goods' lorries.

Woman walks 120 km, needs police help to enter her home

Migrant workers ride on a truck to reach their native places, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Adityanath for sealing UP borders to stop entry of coronavirus carriers

Guntur Rural SP Ch. Vijaya Rao, along with other officials, inspects a red zone at Varavakatta area in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district. Tejo Roy Eleti

Collecting data not easy due to public reluctance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Adityanath for sealing UP borders to stop entry of coronavirus carriers

Migrant workers ride on a truck to reach their native places, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Is your district red, green or orange? Here is the full list of corona zones in India

Representational image. (PTI)

5 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19; at least 90 quarantined

ITBP personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Special train ferries stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand amid lockdown

representational image

Maharashtra: EC to hold elections for 9 vacant legislative council seats on May 21

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham