Nation, Current Affairs

Adityanath for sealing UP borders to stop entry of coronavirus carriers

PTI
Published May 1, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 2,211 and the death toll due to the infection was 40
Migrant workers ride on a truck to reach their native places, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj. PTI photo
 Migrant workers ride on a truck to reach their native places, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to ensure that Uttar Pradesh's borders remain sealed so that people who maybe "coronavirus carriers" cannot enter the state.

He gave the directions at a review meeting.

 

"It should be ensured that the borders of the state remain sealed. There should be alertness in border areas. No one should enter the state without permission as there is a possibility that they can be coronavirus carriers," an official release issued here quoted Adityanath as saying.

He said the state government is committed to the welfare of labourers and has initiated a number of measures in their interest.

"The government is taking steps to ensure return of labourers stuck in other states in a phased manner," he said.

The chief minister reiterated that four lakh migrant labourers from Delhi and 12,000 from Haryana have returned to the state safely.

He said directives have been issued to ensure that those coming to the state undergo a health checkup and are sent to home quarantine for 14 days with a ration kit.

Adityanath also gave directions to increase pool testing and procure quality testing kits.

As of Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 2,211 and the death toll due to the infection was 40.

Tags: coronavirus in uttar pradesh, cm yogi adityanath, coronavirus carriers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


