Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2022 Mann moves resolutio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mann moves resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2022, 11:44 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 11:44 am IST
The special Assembly session comes days after Amit Shah's announcement that the central service rules will apply to employees of Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (PTI File)
 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (PTI File)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution in the state Assembly seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

In the past, the House has passed a number of resolutions urging the Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab, he said.

 

"For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this House once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab, according to the resolution moved by CM Mann in the House.

The one-day special Assembly session comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the central service rules will apply to employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier, after the session began, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh, who is an Independent legislator, were administered oath of office.

 

...
Tags: punjab assembly, punjab chief minister bhagwant mann, union territory of chandigarh
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

Russia is offering its flagship Urals grade to India at discounts of as much as $35 a barrel on prices before the war to lure India to lift more shipments, the sources said

Russia offers discounts on oil to India, one of Putin's few fuel buyers

There has been no increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders today. (PTI)

Commercial LPG price increases by Rs 250; will cost Rs 2,253 from today

K V B Reddy, CEO & MD L&T MRHL(C), and Murali Vardharajan, Chief Strategy Officer L&T HMRL (L), and Sudhir Chiplunkar, Chief Operating Officer, L&T MRHL (right) launches Super saver offer Holiday card of Metro rail at Ameerpet Metro station. (DC Image)

Hyderabad metro rail offers unlimited travel with Holiday card from Ugadi festival

, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna accused the Telangana state police of becoming TRS’ agents and questioned why the police was silent when TRS workers prevented Raghunandan Rao’s (in picture) visit to the market yard. — DC image

Raghunandan sits in protest as BJP, TRS fight intensifies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for 2nd consecutive term

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa (ANI)

Petrol, diesel prices see ninth increase in 10 days, Congress leaders stage protest

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage protest against fuel price hike in Delhi's Vijay Chowk (ANI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->