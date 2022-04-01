Gokavaram, Pedapudi to remain in same divisions

KAKINADA: Even as the date for the formation of new districts is fast approaching, ruling party MLAs are trying to change the boundaries of the new entities.

Though the government has not given a final notification following objections lodged by the people, an official said that Gokavaram would remain in Rajamahendravaram, Pedapudi mandal with Kakinada district and Dwaraka Tirumala with Eluru division.

Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chantibabu told Deccan Chronicle that a gazette notification stating that Gokavaram will remain in the Rajamahendravaram division would be issued within a day or two.

The people of Dwaraka Tirumala, Gokavaram and Pedapudi were happy, greeting each other over social media ahead of the district reorganisation, YSRC activists say that Chantibabu had raised the issue in the Assembly and succeeded in keeping Gokavaram with Rajamahendravaram division.

Telugu Desam activists said that Jaggampeta former MLA Jyothula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru) had called all parties including Chantibabu and agitated for the cause and brought pressure on the government. Jana Sena activists also claimed the success.

In Pedapudi, the people said that the credit went to Anaparti MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy for raising the issue in the Assembly and for persuading East Godavari collector C. Hari Kiran, who drew up the final papers, that Pedapudi should remain with Kakinada. TD former MLA N. Ramakrishna Reddy also supported the agitation.

Though people of Alamuru mandal demanded that it should be included in Rajamahendravaram division, the government has decided to allocate it to a new division, headquarter, Kothapeta.

The loud demand for including Tallarevu mandal in Kakinada district and making Rampachodavaram a district did not succeed. It is learnt that a ‘mini collectorate’ would be set up at Ramapchodavaram. With this, locals need not go to Paderu for sorting out their grievances.

The people of Tallarevu mandal were still hoping that Mummidivaram MLA P. Sathish Kumar would manage to get it included in Kakinada revenue division.