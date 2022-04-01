Fire calls in AP increase with summer heat going up

Majority of cases attended to by fire engines are due to electric short circuit, whether the fire is in residential buildings, industrial or commercial establishments. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: With summer heat rising in Andhra Pradesh, fire services within the state have been getting an average 70 fire calls per day against 30–35 during other seasons. However, this is only the beginning. Fire department expects that these calls will rise to 200 during peak summer of May.

According to authorities, majority of cases attended to by fire engines are due to electric short circuit, whether the fire is in residential buildings, industrial or commercial establishments. With ambient temperature high and more power being drawn, non-quality wires start burning, causing an electric short circuit. In addition, power fluctuations also lead to fire mishaps. A few industrial fire mishaps have also been caused due to chemical reactions within stored chemicals, solvents and other inflammable materials.

The recent fire mishap at a paints’ shop in the city had been due to release of vapours from the stored thinner in early hours of the day. Fire accidents due to leakage of domestic gas are also being reported.

Fire services are gearing themselves up to handle more fire calls during April and May by initiating a series of measures, including reducing duty change hours of fire personnel to 12 hours from 24 hours. This is to keep them more active and respond to fire calls immediately. Though the response time of fire engine starting from receipt of call is one minute and two minutes for each kilometre travelled for reaching the place of mishap, difficulties are being faced at times due to heavy vehicular traffic, especially in urban centres during peak hours.

Up to February 2021–22, AP registered 21,078 fire calls, including seven major ones, in which 661 persons died and property worth ₹ 143.32 crore got damaged. This figure is against 14,906 calls received, 203 persons dead and property worth ₹ 130.17 crore damaged in 2020–21. Figures indicate more the fire calls, higher the death and property loss.

Fire service authorities are strengthening their infrastructure of fire-fighting by setting up six new fire stations at Korukonda and P. Gannavaram in East Godavari; Vedurukuppam and Saddum in Chittoor, and Vempalli and Muddanuru in Kadapa districts. These are in addition to the existing 184 fire stations in the state.

A 54-meter turntable ladder with a platform for carrying six persons during rescue operations, apart from a 90-metre Bronto Skylift reaching up to 30 floors in high rises are being procured. These will be in addition to an existing 54-meter skylift in Visakhapatnam and 265 fire tenders. Inflatable rescue boats are also being procured for rescue operations over water bodies, including rivers in the state.

Regional fire officer G. Srinivasulu asserted, “We are getting fully prepared in terms of men and material to save lives of people and minimise property damage during fire mishaps within the state.”