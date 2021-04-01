Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2021 RBI extends timeline ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RBI extends timeline to comply with new rule for online transactions by 6 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published Apr 1, 2021, 7:33 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2021, 7:41 am IST
The primary objective of the framework is to protect customers from fraudulent transactions and enhance customer convenience
In the interest of customer convenience and safety in the use of recurring online payments, the framework mandated use of AFA during registration and first transaction. — Representational image
 In the interest of customer convenience and safety in the use of recurring online payments, the framework mandated use of AFA during registration and first transaction. — Representational image

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the timeline for lenders, financial institutions and payment gateways to comply with its guidelines related to recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication by six months till September 30. This is the second time that regulator has extended the deadline as several players have failed to implement the framework which could have impacted recurring payments of customers such as of utility bills, recharge of phone, DTH among others, post March 31 and led to large scale defaults.

To make digital payments in India "safe and secure", the banking regulator introduced Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) and directed all banks including Regional Rural Banks, Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) and payment gateways to comply with AFA for automatic recurring payment by March 31, 2021, in order to make digital transaction safe and protect customers from fraudulent transactions.However, some of the players failed to meet the deadline and approached the RBI seeking extension of the deadline.

 

"It is, however, noted that the framework has not been fully implemented even after the extended timeline. This non-compliance is noted with serious concern and will be dealt with separately. The delay in implementation by some stakeholders has given rise to a situation of possible large-scale customer inconvenience and default," RBI said in its statement.

"To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, Reserve Bank of India has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months, i.e., till September 30, 2021," it said.

 

"Any further delay in ensuring complete adherence to the framework beyond the extended timeline will attract stringent supervisory action," the RBI warned.

In August 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a framework for processing of e-mandates on recurring online transactions. Initially applicable to cards and wallets, the framework was extended in January 2020 to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.

In the interest of customer convenience and safety in the use of recurring online payments, the framework mandated use of AFA during registration and first transaction (with relaxation for subsequent transactions up to a limit of Rs 2,000, since enhanced to Rs 5,000), as well as pre-transaction notification, facility to withdraw the mandate, etc, it said.

 

"The primary objective of the framework was to protect customers from fraudulent transactions and enhance customer convenience. Based on a request from Indian Banks' Association (IBA) for an extension of time till March 31, 2021, to enable the banks to complete the migration, Reserve Bank had advised the
stakeholders in December 2020 to migrate to the framework by March 31, 2021. Thus, adequate time was given to the stakeholders to comply with the framework," it said.

...
Tags: online payment, reserve bank of india, additional factor of authentication, online payment new rule, rbi extends to comply with additional factor of authentication, indian banks association
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 01 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A flag ceremony was held to officially close down the military farms records in Delhi Cantonment Grounds. — By arrangement

After 132 years, Indian Army disbands military farms

Media reports said this is also likely to bring considerable relief to the Pakistani textile industry that wants cheap raw materials and also to ease the supply of sugar and reduce its prices in Pakistan’s domestic market. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Pakistan approves resumption of bilateral trade with India

The state government will bear the subsidy of Rs. 1,657.56 crore arising due to the concessional tariff/free power extended to various class of consumers, namely; SC and ST colonies / tandas, BPL Rajaka community, BPL MBC community, BPL professional goldsmiths, BPL Nayee Brahmin community, handloom weavers and aquaculture consumers. — Representational image/AFP

New AP power tariff scraps minimum power charges, reduces unit cost

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Waze procured explosives found in SUV near Ambani's house: NIA

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (PTI)

Pakistan approves resumption of bilateral trade with India

Media reports said this is also likely to bring considerable relief to the Pakistani textile industry that wants cheap raw materials and also to ease the supply of sugar and reduce its prices in Pakistan’s domestic market. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Kerala polls: Officer suspended for approving 5 voter IDs in name of single person

We were not able to find any political motive if it is there I cannot say much about it, he said (ANI)

Giving 'thoughtful consideration' to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The draft EIA 2020, according to Tongad's plea, provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

Covid-19 cases doubled in Telangana in a week

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham