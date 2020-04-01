Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 UP records first cor ...
UP records first coronavirus death

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Representational image (PTI)
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man from Basti in Uttar Pradesh who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.

The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College here on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said.

 

"The sample of the patient was found positive for the coronavirus," an official of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) said in Lucknow.

"Here, six people, including doctors and paramedical staff, who came in contact with the man have been quarantined. The driver of the ambulance and the deceased's brother-in-law in Gorakhpur are also quarantined," District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan told reporters.

The deceased was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for the last three months, college principal Kumar said.

"The man was admitted here (BRD Medical College) on Sunday at 3.15 pm and after his death, it was confirmed that he was coronavirus positive," Pandiyan told reporters.

"He was being treated at the Basti district hospital and other places for the last three months. He had renal failure and he was immuno-compromised. He was having some breathing problems and as per protocol, his blood sample was taken and sent for test in Gorakhpur and he was found COVID-19 positive," he said.

Later, his sample was sent to KGMU Lucknow for a second opinion and there too it was confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive, Pandiyan said.

We have alerted the Basti administration and they are also tracking each person who came in contact or attended the funeral to be send to quarantine.

We are trying to establish all links with CCTV camera footage and mobile phone call details to know who came in the contact with the man, he said.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur


