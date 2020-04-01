Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Two resident doctors ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital test positive for Covid19 : sources

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago
Representative image (ANI)
 Representative image (ANI)

New Delhi: Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection, official sources said on Wednesday.

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, they said.

 

According to sources, the female resident doctor, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recently travelled abroad.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung hospital.

"All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested. So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection," they said, adding all of them have been asked to monitor their health.

According to the Union health ministry, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, out of which 38 people have died.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), safdarjung hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Southern states hurry to identify and isolate Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Amma Unavagam. (PTI)

Amid coronavirus, Amma Canteens to feed the poor in Tamil Nadu

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Maharashtra quarantines 5,000 people after contract tracing of corona patients

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham