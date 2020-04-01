Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Tamil Nadu refuses c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu refuses cross-bordering of unsold milk from Kerala due to corona

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T SUDHEESH
Published Apr 1, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Kerala requires help from the private plants in TN to convert milk into milk products
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has rejected Kerala government’s plea for transporting 3lakh liter of daily milk from Malabar region to the state inorder to convert it into milk products, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Sources said that the Kerala government took up the matter with chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday followed the health department’s advisory on Sunday refusing to accept milk from Kerala.

 

However, no relaxation has been given to the highly perishable essential commodity, leaving thousands of dairy farmers in Kerala in dire straits.

To cope up with the situation, the Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) suspended daily procurement of milk from cooperatives in the six northern districts on Wednesday.

K Vijayakumaran, Managing Director, MRCMPU, said that the difficult decision was taken after Tamil Nadu Milk Marketing Federation (Avin) intimated them that it would not be able to accept milk from Kerala citing the large number of coronavirus positives in the state.

In the pre-corona era, the procurement of MRCMPU from the farmers was six lakh litre per day. The demand has now tumbled to just three lakh litre due to the corona outbreak.

“If we have to save the excess amount of milk, it has to be converted into value added products like milk powder. Since Kerala has no infrastructure to convert such large quantity of milk into milk powder, we had to get support from the private plants in Tamil Nadu. But the Tamil Nadu government is unwilling to approve transporting milk through the border. So we are forced to cut short the procurement from farmers since April 2  till the situation back on track,” he said.      

Tamil Nadu clamped down restriction on the transport of milk from Kerala at a time Avian in February signed MoU with Milma to supply at least 1.5lakh litre milk per day at the rate of Rs40 per litre following the milk shortage in Kerala. 

The scenario in the Milk market now turned upside down with the Covid19 outbreak hit Kerala.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k palaniswami, milk, milk powder, dairy products, kerala-tamil nadu, coronavirus, covid-19, state borders
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
