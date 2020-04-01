Russian citizens stranded in India sent back

New Delhi: Over 400 Russian nationals stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special flight on Wednesday, according to the top Russian diplomat in New Delhi.

A fourth dedicated flight has departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi with stranded Russian tourists on board.

"Today, we saw off over 400 Russian nationals on Moscow-bound airplane. This was a fourth dedicated flight to bring our compatriots home. This mission required dedication on behalf of many agencies," Ambassador of Russia to India Nikolay Kudashev said in a statement.

He thanked the Ministry of External Affairs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as well as local administrations and police of various states for their "kind support and selfless effort in these challenging times."

He also praised the courageous airmen, who made these flights possible.

"Today, both Russia and India face same challenges and work together to contain the spread of infection while securing the interests of our citizens, many of whom face difficulties while away from home," Kudashev said.

"Our leaders, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in personal touch over this matter," the diplomat added.

Several countries have been carrying out special operations to evacuate their citizens stranded in foreign lands amid the outbreak of the coronavirus that has killed over 41,000 people worldwide.

Russia has so far reported 2,337 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, while India has reported 1,397 cases and 35 deaths.