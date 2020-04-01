Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Police deploy drones ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police deploy drones to keep check on lockdown violators in Uttara Kannada

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Apr 1, 2020, 9:12 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 9:12 am IST
Karnataka's Covid tally stands at 98 after seven new cases reported yesterday
Representational Image. (AFP)
Karwar, Uttara Kannada: Uttara Kannada police have come out with an innovative idea to handle lockdown violators in the region, deploying a “third eye” to keep check on them.

Following the example of Kerala government, drone patrolling has been started in Towns like Sirsi, Karwar, Bhatkal and Dandeli searching for those who violate the lockdown.

 

Despite strict police vigil, people, especially youngsters, venturing out of their houses to hangout with friends or going to nearby grounds to play games were commonly seen. They would simply escape when they see police coming from a distance.

Instead of using lathis to disperse the crowd or punishing them, the Uttara Kannada police have now gone high tech in booking cases.

Through the drone patrolling, the district police have already found a couple of people violating the lockdown.

"Our drones have started taking rounds randomly and clicking photos of people who are out of their homes. For now, we have sent these people back with just a warning. But if they continue to do it, cases will be charged," Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraj told Deccan Chronicle.

"We have noted that this has brought down the number of violators. Earlier they could easily run when they sighted the police at a distance. But now they are scared about the camera which would suddenly come above them. This is an effective method," he added.

...
Tags: drones, lockdown violators, karwar, uttara kannada, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Karwar


