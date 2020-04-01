Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 One dies as liquor u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One dies as liquor unavailability makes six youth experiment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Apr 1, 2020, 11:07 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 11:07 am IST
Isopropyl alcohol, an industrial liquid, was diluted with a cool drink
Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

Kakinada: Non-availability of liquor at Kavalipuram village of Iragavaram mandal in West Godavari district due to coronavirus clampdown led to six youth experimenting with a concoction of isopropyl alcohol. One of them died while two of the five hospitalised are in critical condition.

According to sources, P. Veeresh, who worked in Tanuku at a chemical shop, took one litre bottle of isopropyl alcohol from the shop. He invited five of his friends on Sunday and explained that the isopropyl alcohol gave the effect of liquor when consumed.

 

They all diluted the industrial liquid with a cool drink and consumed it. Two of Veeresh’s friends were initially reluctant but later they too consumed it.

One of the youth Dharmala Naveen Murthy Raju (21) of Velpuru village in Tanuku Rural mandal died the same day and his family members completed his last rites too.

On Monday, another youth Alladi Venkatesh (22), also of Velpuru, became serious and was admitted to a private hospital at Tanuku. When doctors asked him the reason for his condition, he revealed the consumption of isopropyl alcohol.

Doctors then took it as a medico legal case and informed the police. Following this, the remaining people who consumed the industrial alcohol were also admitted to the hospital.

Deputy commissioner of prohibition and excise Anasuya Devi said they have inquired into the matter.

The youth revealed that they consumed the concoction as liquor was not available due to the lockdown. She, however, maintained that the incident does not come under their department’s purview.

Iragavaram police have said they are inquiring into the incident.

...
