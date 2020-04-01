Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Mysuru approaches NI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mysuru approaches NIV to take up research on first cluster case in Karnataka state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Apr 1, 2020, 10:18 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 10:18 am IST
Two more from Jubilant factory tested positive for Covid 19
Representational Image. (AFP)
Mysuru: Mysuru district administration is consulting the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at NIMHANS in Bengaluru to take up research on the first Covid-19 cluster case in the state at Nanjangud in Mysuru district.

Including the two new cases that tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, as many as a total of 12 employees of Jubilant pharma company at Nanjangud have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. This includes four from Mysuru and nine from Nanjangud.

 

Mysuru District administration has taken up the decision to approach NIV, as they are still clueless on how the first employee of Jubilant factory (P52) was infected with the virus since he neither had any history of foreign travel nor was he in touch with any affected or suspected person for Covid-19.

All 11 other Jubilant factory employees tested positive for Covid-19 were contacts of P52.

As many as a total of 1459 colleagues of P52 at Jubilant company including 762 from Nanjangud taluk and 697 from Mysuru city are under home quarantine.

Mysuru district collector Abhiram G Shankar said that they will collect samples of few primary contacts of P52 and send to the lab (where testes for Covid-19 is done) at Mysuru, and the microbiologists there will take further steps for research with NIV, he said.

Karnataka minister V Somanna said that the state administration has decided to provide money, ration and vegetables to the employees of Jubilant company  who are quarantined at Nanjangud.

One policeman has been appointed for every ten houses to ensure that those quarantined don’t come out. The whole of Nanjangud taluk has been declared as a containment zone, with restriction on the entry and exit of any vehicles.  

Two new cases were tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, both residents of Mysuru.

With this, as many as 14 people (including a resident of Mysuru and a Keralite who had returned from Dubai) have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru.

Mysuru district administration is still in the process of testing all primary and secondary contacts of all these 12 Jubilant factory workers.

