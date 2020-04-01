Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Media declared 18 Ta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Media declared 18 Tablighi Jamaat congregants Covid+; Their tests never took place

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR
Published Apr 1, 2020, 8:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 8:23 pm IST
The 18 men from Tamil Nadu had voluntarily come forward to be tested
Nationwide, people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Old Delhi from March 10-13, such as these people from Nalgonda and Miryalaguda in Telangana, have come forward to be tested for the Covid-19 virus after reports emerged that the coronavirus spread that meeting. (PTI)
 Nationwide, people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Old Delhi from March 10-13, such as these people from Nalgonda and Miryalaguda in Telangana, have come forward to be tested for the Covid-19 virus after reports emerged that the coronavirus spread that meeting. (PTI)

Chennai: Following the nationwide alarm over the spread of the Covid-18 infection from the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Old Delhi last week, 18 men who took part in that meeting voluntarily went to the medical authorities in Chennai on Tuesday to have themselves tested.

It was reported in the media later that they all tested positive.

 

The tests never took place.

The 18 men from Medavakkam and Pallikaranai, according to a video clip posted in Facebook by one of them on Wednesday, were taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and made to wait the whole day. They were given no food until evening and were never subjected to any medical test.

Yet some media houses declared that they had tested positive for Covid-19.  

In the video, the men are seen idling in the ward with no social distancing and no signs of any treatment given to them.

Following an appeal by the government, the men contacted the authorities on their own. They were reportedly asked to go the government hospital at Medavakkam at around 10.00 am Tuesday. At around 3 pm they were taken to Chengalpattu in an ambulance.

Though not even blood samples were taken from them, some media organisations reported that 18 persons from Pallikaranai had tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19, the man speaking in the video said, adding that such reporting would create panic among their relatives and neighbours.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and health secretary Beela Rajesh have been asking people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conclave in Nizamuddin Markaz to voluntarily come forward to be tested for the virus.

It is said that more than 500 persons from Tamil Nadu attended the meet. There were some 300 foreigners as well.

Tablighi Jamaat is a non-political global Sunni Islamic missionary movement that was born at Mewat in India in 1927. It has followers all over India.

...
Tags: tablighi jamaat, tamil nadu, chennai, covid positive, media misreporting
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Southern states hurry to identify and isolate Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Amma Unavagam. (PTI)

Amid coronavirus, Amma Canteens to feed the poor in Tamil Nadu

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Two resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital test positive for Covid19 : sources

Representative image (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham