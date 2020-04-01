Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Kerala cabinet clear ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala cabinet clears one month salary challenge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Apr 1, 2020, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 4:53 pm IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan says that the state is passing through an unprecedented financial crisis
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kochi: The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday has cleared the salary challenge proposal to collect one month’s salary of government employees as part of mobilising funds to combat Covid 19. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier said that the state is passing through an unprecedented financial crisis and urged the government employees to contribute one month’s salary to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The government is planning to mobilise Rs.2000 crore through a salary challenge. However, it is not clear whether all the employees should spare one month’s salary compulsory. The Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala while welcoming the proposal urged the government to take final decision on compulsory donation of one month’s salary only after consultation with service organisations.

 

The government is also considering the decision of other state governments to cut short employees’ salary who are not willing to participate in salary challenge.

However, a final order in this regard will be taken by the government only after consulting with legal experts.

Earlier in 2018, when the government announced a salary challenge to mobilise funds for flood relief and rehabilitation, the decision was challenged in the High Court.

It has also been decided that all ministers should donate Rs. one lakh to the CMDRF. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and Tourism Minister Kadkamapally Surendran have already made their contribution.

In 2018, nearly 60 per cent of the government employees participated in the salary challenge and the initiative invited widespread criticism.

Meanwhile, many state governments like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have already announced that salaries of government employees will be cut short in view of the serious financial crisis.

...
Tags: chief minister’s distress relief fund, ramesh chennithala, kerala assembly speaker p sreeramakrishnan, e p jayarajan, coronavirus (covid-19), salary challenge, financial crisis, kadkamapally surendran
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu refuses cross-bordering of unsold milk from Kerala due to corona
Kerala reports second Covid 19 death

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Southern states hurry to identify and isolate Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Amma Unavagam. (PTI)

Amid coronavirus, Amma Canteens to feed the poor in Tamil Nadu

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Two resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital test positive for Covid19 : sources

Representative image (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham