ISIS might target police during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police

Published Apr 1, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 11:21 am IST
The security has been heightened across Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown
New Delhi: Delhi Police official said that 'ISIS terrorists' are likely to target police personnel deployed during COVID-19 duty in the national capital.

"Police personnel deployed at various pickets, barricades in Delhi in connection with maintaining of law and order in Delhi during the COVID-19 duty may be targeted by suspected ISIS operatives. The field staff may be briefed accordingly," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell)

 

The security has been heightened across Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Police is making sure that citizens do not break quarantine laws. It is also helping the distraught citizens to cope with the lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

