India coronavirus deaths jump to 38, cases stand at 1,637

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Maharashtra recorded most deaths (9), followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) MP (3), Punjab (3), Delhi (2), West Bengal (2) and J&K (2)
Medical team examine people in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide Lockdown, in Jaipur on Tuesday. PTI photo
  Medical team examine people in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide Lockdown, in Jaipur on Tuesday. PTI photo

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,637 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 38, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,466, while 132 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, the ministry stated.

 

As per the health ministry's updated data at 9 AM, three fresh deaths were reported since the last update on Tuesday. However, it could not be known from which parts of the country these three fatalities were reported.

Till Tuesday night, Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (9) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Punjab (3), Delhi (2), West Bengal (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2). 

Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The state-wise breakup of the cases was also not available immediately.

Fire brigade officials spray disinfectant on streets in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Balurghat in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. PTI photo

10 coronavirus hotspots in India

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Mosque, being taken to LNJP hospital for COVID-19 test, after several people showed symptoms of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI

Search for Nizamuddin-linked suspected cases begins as virus tally surges in India

Representational Image. (AFP)

Mangaluru man held for spreading malicious content on social media



Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
