Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Five including two f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five including two foreigners who attended Markaz test COVID19 positive in Ahmednagar

ANI
Published Apr 1, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Ahmednagar: Five positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Ahmednagar district, including two foreigners who had attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to the District Collector on Wednesday.

A total of 34 people, including 29 foreigners, who had attended the religious gathering in Delhi were traced in Ahmednagar by the administration.

 

Out of these 29 foreigners, the results of 14 people have arrived which revealed two confirmed cases of the infection.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin, Delhi between March 13-15. The gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

The results of the rest 51 samples, including those of 15 foreigners, are likely to arrive by today evening.

Apart from this, the samples of those who came into contact with the foreigners and others were also sent for testing which revealed three more cases bringing the tally up to five.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), maharashtra coronavirus, coronavirus death toll
Location: India, Maharashtra, Ahmadnagar


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Southern states hurry to identify and isolate Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Amma Unavagam. (PTI)

Amid coronavirus, Amma Canteens to feed the poor in Tamil Nadu

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 covid cases in Assam after Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for virus

A security person stops a delivery man for checking during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI

Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Two resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital test positive for Covid19 : sources

Representative image (ANI)

Maharashtra quarantines 5,000 people after contract tracing of corona patients

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham